Maybe your St. Patrick's Day celebrations consist of green beers galore, or you might prefer stuffing your face with corned beef and cabbage before you lapse into a full-fledged food coma. Either way, you're most likely decked out head-to-toe in green on March 17, and it seems as though a bunch of landmarks across the globe are, too. If you haven't already seen these photos of global landmarks going green for St. Patrick's Day, they will seriously blow your mind. Oh, and if you're lucky, you might even spot a leprechaun.

Truly incredible photos of global landmarks have been circulating across the Twitterverse on March 17 with the festive hashtag #GlobalGreening. And that's because — you guessed it — each of them are completely decked out in green to honor St. Patrick's Day. From Victoria waterfalls in Zambia (which were seem to be photoshopped), to the Sydney Opera House that was cast in green lighting, so many countries are honoring the Irish holiday, and honestly, it's pretty darn cool. Make sure to take a look at some of them if you haven't already — they'll definitely get you in the mood to start celebrating.

One of my favorite snapshots has to be this one from London, England, which features the iconic London Eye ferris wheel. It's looking seriously spiffy in that festive green lighting, if you ask me.

Then there's this one from Italy, that features the Colosseum in Rome, and the Leaning Tower in Pisa. Both look shockingly glorious in those leprechaun green lights, as well.

It wouldn't be a St. Patrick's Day celebration without some footage of the Chicago River in Chicago, Illinois, which is gracefully flowing in all its green glory.

Shockingly, the tallest building in the world — which is Burj Khalifa in Dubai — even made a tribute to the Irish celebrations. As you can see, it's cast in magical green lighting.

Another one of my favorites, however, has to be photo of the Great Wall of China. It always looks remarkable, but today it's looking extra magical.

The celebrations even stretched all the way out to St. Michael's Mount in Cornwall, England, and TBH, it's looking mighty fine in green.

Glasgow, Scotland is (unsurprisingly) looking St. Patrick's Day chic too...

... and so is Shanghai, China, with its Mercedez-Benz arena.

Belgium is celebrating, too, with green lights along Lille Gate in Brussels.

OK, even President Donald Trump tweeted about the holiday with photos of the White House fountain in an emerald hue. Clearly everyone is feeling festive today.

If you decide to make your way out to any of these gloriously green landmarks, make sure to take some festive selfies for Instagram. And if you end up doing so, here are a few magical St. Patrick's Day Instagram captions to go along each photo — they're amazingly punny and will definitely get you in the mood to celebrate.

It seems like countries around the world are going all out for St. Patrick's Day. Whether they're photoshopping their greatest waterfalls, or throwing gallons of food dye into the river, there is seriously no wrong way to celebrate. Enjoy your festivities, and may the luck be with you.