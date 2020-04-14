As one of the most successful rappers in the world, one would expect Drake to have some pretty sweet digs, and fans are finally getting a glimpse at how extravagant his home really is. In a new interview, Drake shared all the deets about his not-so-humble abode, and they're mind-blowing. Between catching a glimpse of his massive indoor pool, and his stunning showcase of Grammy Awards, the photos of Drake's mansion in Canada are unbelievable.

Drake hails from Toronto, Canada, originally, so it only made sense the rapper would want to lay down roots there. When he's not jet-setting between Los Angeles, Miami, New York, or Paris, he calls a 50,000 square foot property in the slightly quieter city of Toronto home.

Thanks to Architectural Digest, fans got the low-down on all the lavish details featured throughout the house. For Drake, he wanted every room to ooze opulence. "It’s overwhelming high luxury," he said. "That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings. I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point.”

Then, in his latest music video for "Tootsie Slide," released in April 2019, the rapper gave fans a front row seat to his life at home. Shot entirely in the Toronto mansion, he danced his way through a large portion of his house.

One thing that was important to him was to have his biggest career accolades on display. As soon Drake walks into his home, he's met with a stunning display of every Grammy Award, MTV Moon Man, and other trophies he's been given through the years.

Drake also wanted to include unique art and conversation pieces throughout the home. This includes a bespoke concert grand piano by Austrian piano maker Bösendorfer designed in collaboration with Japanese artists Takashi Murakami and Rafauli.

As for his glamorous kitchen, it's covered in white marble and features the first stove from designer Ferris Rafauli’s new line for La Cornue. Surprisingly enough, Drake told AD the kitchen is "well used."

The "Tootsie Slide" video also flaunts Drake's gorgeous indoor pool, which features a back-lit slab of Nero Assoluto granite, according to AD. The illuminated granite offers atmospheric lighting to the pool area.

The pool area also features a club-inspired lounge, which is depicted in the video.

According to Drake, he plans on residing in the mansion for the long haul. “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake said of his passion project. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong,” he adds.

Given the amount of effort Drake put into designing his elaborate enclave, it's no wonder he wants to stay there forever. “I think the house says that I will forever remain solid in the place I was born," Drake said.