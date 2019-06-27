If you've heard anything about Apple's upcoming software update, iOS 13, you are most likely anticipating testing out one of its most prominent features called Dark Mode. Not only will the new feature reportedly save a decent amount of battery power, but it also can apparently help curb screen addiction. If you're looking forward to using the helpful new feature, you'll probably be excited to see these photos of Dark Mode on iPhones — they make it look truly amazing.

Apple's Dark Mode on iOS 13, which was announced at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference in early June, is about to totally change the game when it comes to using your iPhone in "low-light environments." It essentially darkens the color of your background and lowers the brightness by filtering out blue light, according to Apple's iOS 13 preview page. According to Harvard Medical School's website, the detrimental effects of blue light include insomnia, screen addiction, heart disease, and even cancer. Basically, everyone out there could probably use a little less exposure to blue light, so it's undeniably exciting that Dark Mode (and iOS 13) will officially become available when the newest iPhone is announced in the fall of 2019.

While the full version doesn't come out for another few months, those who are willing to face the risks of downloading the beta version of iOS 13 have already started using Dark Mode as of June 3. They have been showing off the results on Twitter, and honestly, the photos and videos are making it look pretty sweet. Check them out, below.

Others in the Twitterverse are simply elated about the fact that Apple's brand new Dark Mode feature is finally coming to life, at long last. It's gaining a tremendous amount of positive attention from users. So, definitely take a look at all of the hype, below.

It seems as though most of the reactions to iOS 13 are overall quite positive. And, if you ask me, this is a totally refreshing change of pace from how users reacted to some of the last software updates. Reactions from Apple's iOS 12.1.4 update, for example, were overall incredibly negative. In case you don't recall, iOS 12.1.4 came out earlier this year in February 2019, and many Apple users felt that it was reportedly slowing down their iPhones and also reportedly draining their battery life. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on the reported issues at the time, but did not hear back at the time of publication. So, it's definitely a good sign that iOS 13's beta version and Dark Mode seem to elicit the exact opposite responses. I — personally — cannot wait to finally start using it.

Maybe you're excited to update to iOS 13 in the fall for Dark Mode for the new look in darker environments, or you might simply hope it'll help out with your inability to fall asleep. Either way, it sounds like the upcoming iOS 13's most hyped feature is useful for a number of reasons. Like I said, most iPhone users will have to wait a few months to try the full version, when it comes out in the fall of 2019. But, honestly, I'm kind of considering buckling down and downloading the beta version. This might be too good to wait for it until the fall.