Cat lovers, rejoice: Aug. 8 is International Cat Day, and tons of Twitter users are sharing photos of their beloved felines. If you have kittens of your own, go ahead and share some pictures of them with the hashtag #InternationalCatDay. If you don't have any cats (but you still love 'em), you can check out all of the photos of cats on on International Cat Day. Like I said, Twitter is full of them right now — so you can sign on and scroll for hours. It's the perfect way to spend your afternoon, if you ask me.

If you're more of a dog person, don't fret. Puppies were in the lime light on July 31 for National Mutt Day, which is celebrated every year to honor mixed dog breeds. Therefore, if you have a mutt at home, you can totally give your doggo a treat post a late #NationalMuttDay picture. The more furry animals on Twitter, the better... right?

Regardless of whether you have a cat or a dog, you can still go online and scroll through the sassy feline photos that the Twitterverse has already posted. Who knows, maybe the pictures will inspire you to get a cat of your own (if you don't already have one, that is).

Some Twitter users posted one photo in honor of the holiday...

... while others posted multiple pics.

Some Twitter users are also referring to their cats as their "babies" and "children" (I totally get it).

Other cat lovers are putting cute filters on their photos.

One cat (pictured in the tweet below) likes to cuddle with boots.

Other cats are "posing artistically" in the sun. Talk about models, am I right?

While some cats are modeling, others are resting — and that's totally fine.

Some cats are even enjoying the weather outside in the sun.

Other kitties even decided to "take a selfie" in honor of the holiday, like Stitch in the tweet below.

Some cats are taking a snooze on the rug.

A few Twitter users think that every day is National Cat Day.

Some people are even honoring their cats who aren't with them at the moment.

Overall, it's easy to see how much everyone cares about their kittens. One Twitter user, for instance, said that their cats are the "greatest parts" of their life.

All of these photos are purrfect, to say the least. If you're craving even more cat content (and TBH, who isn't?), check out the new trailer for the upcoming Cats movie. The new film, which is scheduled to be in theaters on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, features mega-stars like Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift (the ultimate cat-lover), James Gordon, Jason Derulo, and more. You can watch the new trailer online and mark your calendars for the holiday season.

In the meantime, head back to Twitter and scroll through the cat photos as they roll in.