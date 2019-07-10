Beyoncé, Blue Ivy. What a wonderful phrase. The Lion King had its world premiere on July 9, and oh boy, did the cast show up and show out for the event. No other look surpassed Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's, though. The mother-daughter duo arrived to the Los Angeles premiere in nearly identical outfits, and the photos of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at The Lion King premiere are my new favorite things. Bless this new Blue Ivy content.

The famous mother-daughter pair showed up to The Lion King premiere hand-in-hand, JAY-Z by their sides. They were the true royal family at this event, showing up in all-black outfits. JAY-Z wore an all-black suit, and Bey and Blue wore half gown, half suit getups. It was as amazing as it sounds. Beyoncé's jacket was decked out in silver embellishments from top to bottom. Blue's had silver accents on the shoulders, and the rest of it was black. Their skirts were black tulle with — I would say rhinestones, but it's Beyoncé. They're probably Swarovski crystals or diamonds or some expensive sh*t. The lion queen spares no expense! Whatever their skirts were decked out in, they both slayed the red carpet.

Name a more iconic duo. I'll wait.

Come on, matching outfits!

Bedazzle me, why don't you.

The world, for once, in perfect harmony. (The third person in the picture is Shahadi Wright Joseph, the voice of Young Nala.)

Here we have the two most powerful people in the world: Beyoncé and Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney.

Action shot!

Cast shot!

Solo shot!

Long live the lion queen.

And her successor.

Simba! Nala! Scar! Oh my!

Andddddd one more of Blue Ivy and Beyoncé for the folks at home.

Ya love to see it.

Now that the film has had its premiere, entertainment reporters are able to give their spoiler-free reviews of the remake of the Disney classic (which is really just Hamlet, but with lions.)

Adam B. Vary of Buzzfeed News said that Nala's role has been expanded and Beyoncé's vocal acting is great. I mean, naturally.

"Yes, Beyoncé is good in #TheLionKing — really good! Nala’s role is indeed bigger, and Bey suits it perfectly," the tweet read. "There’s a moment when she tells Simba he’s 'disappointed' her, and reader, the way Bey bit the 't' in that word chilled me and thrilled me." Bey did that.

The main takeaway from the film appears to be that it's a stunning feat of animation and a game-changer for the genre.

This is great news for all of the Beyoncé and Lion King stans out there.

The film is set to release on July 19, with tickets already on sale and no doubt, some showings are probably already sold out. The only downside (and it appears to be a small one) critics of the film have is that the lions don't emote very well, but that's got to be a hard thing to accomplish with this kind of animation. Hopefully, the vocal acting will make up for that.

Just so y'all know, Beyoncé also curated the entire Lion King soundtrack and released a new single, "Spirit," on July 10 leading up to the film's release. The queen hath blessed us again.