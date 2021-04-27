Bella and Gigi Hadid are not only sisters, they're best friends. They've got each other's back through all of life's ups and downs, and with paparazzi watching their every move, that type of support is needed. For example, Bella made sure her sister was camera ready when the paps started snapping photos on her 26th birthday. These photos of Bella Hadid removing Zayn's hand from Gigi's butt say a lot.

Gigi, Zayn, and Bella hit the streets of New York City on April 23 to celebrate Gigi's birthday. At one point, they were photographed grabbing some munchies from the local Gorilla Cheese food truck. Like the lovebirds they are, Gigi and Zayn were flaunting PDA, and he even put his hand on her butt at one point. Bella seemingly felt the moment wasn't for photogs' camera lenses, because she promptly walked over and moved his hand up to the small of Gigi's back.

A night out in the Big Apple wasn't the only way Gigi celebrated her special day. She was showered in love from her fam, and was gifted a massive flower display from Zayn, which she proudly showed off on her Instagram story.

You can see the initial placement of Malik's hand in the first set of photos below.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Once Bella stepped in, his hand moved up to her back while paparazzi kept snapping pics.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

It sounds like Gigi's entire birthday was a cheese-filled celebration. Her friend Mimi Cuttrell shared a photo to her Instagram story revealing that Gigi had a cheese-shaped birthday cake on her special day. Oh, and another friend, Laura Polko, revealed the celebration included an elaborate charcuterie board.

Bella shared a loving message on Instagram in honor of her sister's special day. "I wouldn’t be able to do this life without you @gigihadid," she captioned a slideshow of pics. "Thank you for all that you have taught me and for always supporting me the way you do. Happy Birthday bestie. I love you so much."

Gigi's 26th birthday was filled with lots of love and quality time with two of the most important people in her life. And even with plenty of paparazzi following their adventures, Gigi didn't seem to mind.