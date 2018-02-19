Yup, Amy Schumer got married. The comedian tied the knot with celeb chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer in Malibu, California, on Feb. 13. And while she's been super conscious about keeping the relationship on the down-low since the two started dating back in November 2017, she's been incredibly generous when it come to sharing slideshows full of pictures from their gorgeous wedding day – Jennifer Lawerence was there! And so was Jake Gyllenhaal! And a whole bunch of adorable puppies! — on her Instagram feed. No lie, these photos of Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer will have you seriously wanting to fall in love and get married in a chill beachfront ceremony ASAP.

According to US Weekly, the ceremony took place at a private, rented home, where the pair recited their vows seaside in front a group of 80 guests that included Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Larry David, and David Spade. That's a pretty major celeb showing, despite the fact that invites reportedly went out just two days before the big event via text.

"It was a very chill wedding. It was thrown together last minute," a source told the publication. "It was like, ‘Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.’ People were in and out all night. It was a gorgeous day. Everyone was having a good time."

And judging from the pics I've seen so far, the bride looked like a straight-up bohemian goddess:

See what I mean? I am seriously loving that beachy, bridal ponytail! It works perfectly with Schumer's Chantilly lace and tulle Monique Lhuillier gown, which, incidentally, you can totally score online right now at Nordstrom.com.

“We went in and tried on the first dress and that is the only dress we ever tried on,” stylist Leesa Evans told Elle. “It was so easy and so effortless. All she wanted to do was feel comfortable and like herself.”

Mission accomplished. Look how at calm Schumer looks posing with her bestie Jennifer Lawrence and later, hanging with both Lawrence and Chelsea Handler:

"It was beautiful," the Hunger Games star told Entertainment Tonight. "I was sobbing the whole ― his vows were stunning. It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them."

So sweet! And Lawrence apparently wasn't the only guest reduced to tears. Check out another picture Schumer shared on her Insta, this one of her sister, Kim Caramele, catching all the feels while decked out in a pink bridesmaids dress.

“Kim crying like a lil baby when she saw me in my dress,” Schumer wrote in the caption.

So much emotion! I am loving the fact that Amy is basically just like every newlywed ever who can't stop posting pictures of her wedding. She even shared a great shot of Fischer participating in the Jewish wedding tradition of breaking a glass to seal the deal, one of her celebrating with famous funny women Vanessa Bayer and Aidy Bryant, and one of her husband-to-be with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

But despite all the major star power in attendance, my fave part of the wedding will always be the fact that Schumer and Fischer tapped a couple of cute puppies to serve as ring bearers.

Raise your hand if you're planning to steal that idea one day. Oh, and in case you're wondering if Schumer decided to get hitched so quickly because she's currently expecting, the I Feel Pretty star interrupted her wedding post fest to set the record straight. "Two things," she wrote on Instagram. "No, I'm not pregnant. And no gifts, but thank you for asking."

What an incredibly gracious way to start their union!

Mazel Tov, guys!