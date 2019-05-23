These Photos From The 'Game Of Thrones' Documentary Will Make You Tear Up

Game of Thrones may be over, but HBO isn't ready to say goodbye just yet, and it's betting fans feel the same way. With one more Sunday in May, the premium channel is broadcasting a documentary focusing on the making of the final season, and how both the cast and those behind the scenes learned to say goodbye to a show that absorbed a decade of their lives. These photos from the Game Of Thrones documentary, entitled The Last Watch, are a reminder there are a lot of people for whom this show was their everything.

Not that the people in all of these photos are complete strangers, especially to those fans who religiously watch the Inside the Episode and Game Revealed segments that HBO puts out after each episode. The latter of those "behind the scenes" discussions usually feature writers like Bryan Cogman, producers like Dave Hill, the production designer Deborah Riley, VX head Joe Bauer, and stunt coordinator Rowley Irlam.

However, The Last Watch goes further beyond that. Jeanie Finlay's documentary digs down with members of the production, some of whom have worked on the show for years, and who fans rarely get to hear from. They, along with those viewers do know, are featured in the promotional photos.

Everyone knows who these guys are, of course. Joe Dempsy as Gendry on the far left, seated next to Rory McCann (the Hound) Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow.)

This is David Nutter, who directed three out of the final six episodes. Before that he had directed six episodes for the show, two in Season 2 ("The Old Gods and the New" and "A Man Without Honor"), two in Season 3 ( "The Rains of Castamere" and "Mhysa"), and two in Season 5 ("The Dance of Dragons" and "Mother's Mercy").

Nutter doesn't work alone, this is Patrick Strapazon, his assistant. Strapazon is one of the multitudes of unheralded assistants who make things go in Westeros.

This is executive producer Chris Newman, who has regularly appeared in the Game Revealed clips this season.

At the first table read, Newman with executive producer Bernadette Caulfield on his left.

The man in charge of the snow in Westeros, Del Reid. His title is Special Effects Snow Crew Supervisor.

Fans might not recognize him out of makeup, but this is Vladimir Furdik. His other job on the show is stunt coordinator.

Here he is looking more like fans would expect him to.

Here's someone fans have probably never seen unless they've landed a job as a crowd extra in Westeros or Essos. Pamela Smyth is the Crowd Makeup Supervisor.

Wonder how Game of Thrones deals with all the multiple on-sight locations for filming? Locations manager Naomi Liston will be the one to tell viewers how it works.

Two of the people in charge of wigs and hair, Candice Banks and Kevin Alexander.

Banks actually started with the show back in Season 1 as a stylist and worked her way up to supervisor beginning with Season 5, so for her, this is an emotional goodbye.

Fans will get to say goodbye as well, when The Last Watch airs on Sunday, May 26, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.