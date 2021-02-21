Easter is quickly approaching, which means it's time to start stocking up on your favorite treats to celebrate the holiday. Thankfully, Peeps is releasing a new Cookie Coop Kit, which is basically the Easter version of a gingerbread house. These Peeps Cookie Coop Kits will pair perfectly with your marshmallow chicks.

The brand's new Cookie Coop Kit will certainly take your Easter game to the next level this season, and the best part is, it's super simple to make. Each kit comes with all the materials you'll need to build your edible house, and of course, plenty of yellow marshmallow Peeps to put inside your creation. You'll get pre-baked sugar cookie walls as well as pre-mixed icing and pastel-colored candies that you can use to decorate your coop. To top it all off, there are even sugar cookie chicken figures to keep your marshmallow Peeps company in the adorable coop.

Since the Easter activity is certainly more fun with a friend, Peeps Cookie Coop Kit comes in special Value Pack size, meaning you'll have two coops to build in the 45-ounce kit. If you're ready to get in on the fun, Peeps Cookie Coop Kit is already available in-store and via delivery at retailers like BJ's for $10.99. You'll want to keep your eyes peeled for the product to pop up at a store near you in the coming weeks as Easter approaches.

