These November 2019 Aldi Finds Feature A 3-Pack Of Cuvée Sparkling Wine

Aldi is helping customers raise a glass to the most festive season of the year with November's lineup of limited-edition bites and sips. Getting into the merriest of spirits just wouldn't be complete without some bubbly in hand, and the showstopper of the November Aldi Finds is a three-pack of Cuvée Sparkling Wine. It's retailing for just under $8, so cheers to making holiday happy hours very wallet-friendly.

While Aldi has no shortage of adorably festive food and beverage offerings for the week of Nov. 13, the Cuvée No 5 Brut Sparkling Tri-Pack immediately caught my eye as the perfect accompaniment to a night in with your crew, or even just for your solo nights watching Netflix. Each of the three bottles boasts an 11% ABV and is filled with a Cuvée and Brut sparkling wine, which basically means that you'll be getting a blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes, which will taste pretty dry and not too sweet. With the addition of this sparkling wine's bubbly texture, you've got a very festive sip to liven up whatever you have planned in the coming weeks.

Courtesy of Aldi

One of my favorite things about the set (other than the fact it's filled with bubbly) is that each bottle holds 187 milliliters of sparkling wine each, so you can be sure that they'll be quite a bit smaller and more personalized than your standard 750-milliliter wine container.

Because it's an Aldi Find, the Cuvée No 5 Brut Sparkling Tri-Pack is just a fraction of the cost during the week of Nov. 13. I did the math, and you'll be spending about $2.66 per bottle for a total of $7.99 for the three-pack.

If you really want to feel like Christmas morning came early, I'd suggest pairing it with Belmont Marzipan or Chocolate Caramel Mousse Cakes (which will set you back only $6.99 each) or the $4.99 Bake Shop Pecan Pie, as well as some of the other wines on offer.

Courtesy of Aldi

There are plenty of non-alcoholic drinks on sale too, including an assortment of festive coffees from Barissimo, which will be available starting Nov. 13 for $3.79. Meanwhile, a Barrissimo Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew Coffee with Almondmilk is coming later in the month on Nov. 27, so I'd keep an eye out if you want to infuse your morning fuel-up with some holiday-approved flavors for just $2.29.

The limited-time sparkling wine hits shelves Wednesday, Nov. 13, so I'd plan your next groceries run in the coming days to scoop up a few of these bubbly tri-packs.