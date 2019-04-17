It's officially hot outside and I'm close to over it. I know I spent a good majority of winter complaining about the cold weather, but this 90-degree Florida heat is no joke, you guys. I'm drinking lots of water to stay hydrated, but sometimes I find myself craving something cool and sweet without all of the fuss of an ice cream cone. That's where these new Klondike Mini Bar flavors for 2019 come in. I haven't had a Klondike Bar in any form or shape since I was a kid. But, these new flavors look so, so good.

Just in time for the warm weather are these new Klondike Mini Bar flavors, according to an April 17 press release. The new additions to the Mini Bar line up include Double Chocolate and Mint Chocolate. Both new flavors are sold in packs of 12 and are available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.99 per box, according to Klondike. I took a quick look and could only find the Double Chocolate Mini Bars in stock at Walmart at the time of publication. (Oh, and they appear to be available on Instacart, too.) Target also carries other flavors of Klondike Mini Bars, so just keep an eye out the next time you're there.

I'm more of a mint chocolate kind of girl myself. But, obviously, both of these sound like the perfect way to cool off on a hot summer (or in my current case, spring) day. Klondike's Mint Chocolate Minis are filled with creamy mint ice cream and the exterior is a rich, dark and crunchy chocolate coating, according to Klondike. Yes, please. Mint and chocolate are one of my favorite flavor combinations.

And then there are the Double Chocolate Mini Bars. Even though I'm more drawn toward the Mint Chocolate option, you really can't go wrong with this flavor, either. These tiny chocolate treats are made with creamy chocolate ice cream and then finished off with a crunchy milk-chocolate coating, according to Klondike. This is making me so hungry right now.

These two new flavors join an already delicious line up of Klondike Mini Bars. The small squares come in Original and Reese's. The original flavor has a vanilla ice cream filling for a classic bite. As you may have guessed, Klondike's Reese's Mini Bars are filled with peanut butter ice cream and has a crispy, chocolate coating. It basically sounds like the ice cream version of eating a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and I am 100 percent onboard with that.

Suffice to say, both flavors of these bite-sized treats are about to be in heavy rotation in my house. I've just got to make sure I can eat the Mini Bar fast enough before they melt right in my hand. However, that should be no problem since these frozen squares are only about 2 ounces each, according to Klondike.

On a different (yet still related) note, it's hard for me to think about Klondike Bars without singing the "What would you do for a Klondike Bar?" song in my head. It's just how my brain is wired. At this point, given that Florida has had a few 90-degree days lately, I would do just about anything for a Klondike bar. BRB, adding these to my grocery list so I can stay cool this afternoon.