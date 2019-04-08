With warm weather just around the corner, Häagen-Dazs is celebrating the countdown to patio season by bringing a major player to the non-dairy ice cream game. Whether you're lactose-intolerant, vegan, or simply trying to consume less dairy in your diet, these new Häagen-Dazs Non-Dairy Chocolate Fudge Frozen Dessert Bars promise to satisfy all your chocolate cravings with a sweet tooth-approved blend of Belgian chocolate, rich fudge, and creamy rice milk chocolate. Here's how to get your hands on these tasty bars before summer hits.

The ice cream connoisseurs quietly unveiled the new dairy-free offering, which features "an indulgent non-dairy bar made from Belgian chocolate, cocoa, and swirls of chocolate fudge that’s finished with a decadent rice milk chocolate coating," according to the product description on the Häagen-Dazs website. As someone who remembers eating Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars after hanging out at the pool as a child, I've always had a soft spot for the totally drool-worthy texture and flavor combination of the crispy chocolate shell and smooth, creamy ice cream that you'll find from a ice cream bar.

As much as I love digging into a pint on Sunday nights, there's just something about eating an ice cream bar that makes it feel like it's summer to me. So, when I heard that Non-Dairy Chocolate Fudge Frozen Dessert Bars are now a thing, I was pretty pumped.

According to the product description, each box comes with three of these bad boys, meaning that you can double fist these dessert bars or even share some with your crew while you're hanging out poolside. Unlike regular ice cream bars featuring a milk chocolate casing, this non-dairy offering has a milk chocolate coating made from rice milk. While Häagen-Dazs doesn't specify that these bars are vegan, the rest of the ingredients list (Belgian chocolate, cocoa, and swirls of chocolate fudge) makes it sound like you don't have to worry about there being dairy products in your ice cream bar.

As of now, it looks like you can purchase these non-dairy dessert bars from Häagen-Dazs at most grocery stores, so I'd plan to grab a box or two to try on your next groceries run. Elite Daily reached out to a Häagen-Dazs rep for confirmation on the price of the box, but did not hear back by the time of publication. However, according to ChewBoom.com, one package will cost just $5.49, or about $1.83 per bar.

While you're checking out Häagen-Dazs' newest dairy-free offering, I'd recommend also grabbing a pint of the company's boozy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond ice cream, which they released back in February. While the retailer has been slaying the boozy ice cream game recently with its tasty selection of spirit-forward options, the Amaretto Black Cherry Almond ice cream lets vegans and people who don't consume dairy get in on all of the fun.

Per the product description, you can expect:

Rich black cherry jam and sweet almond toffee pieces are folded into our non-dairy dessert that’s infused with a nutty Amaretto.

I'd imagine that you'd have to really like the flavors of black cherry and Amaretto to enjoy this offering, but there are plenty of rave reviews on the website to convince me to give this one a try.

Summer is just a few months away, y'all, so there's no better time for dairy lovers and non-dairy consumers alike to dig into some tasty new ice cream flavors before the weather really heats up.