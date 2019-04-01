Any experienced Gmail user can attest to the fact the Google-owned email provider undergone several glow-ups in the past few years. And while most of these were simply interface alterations, they've just added several new features that will actually revolutionize the way you work, schedule, and stay organized on a regular basis. So in all seriousness, if you haven't already started using each and every one of these new Gmail features for mobile and desktop, they're actually pretty dang useful. Honestly, I don't think your work computer is ready for this.

Believe it or not, Gmail is celebrating their 15th year running, according to a press release. And to throw down in honor of the big 1-5, it's offering a wide variety of new features — and call me nerdy — but I am ridiculously excited. Between scheduled send, suggested subject line, Smart Compose personalization, Smart Compose on mobile, Smart Compose in four new languages, and Dynamic Mail, Gmail's new features give users so many ways to stay organized and connected with your friends, family, and colleagues when they're released on April 1, 2019. I, personally, am one of the least organized people on the planet, so you can bet your bottom dollar this will completely transform my way of living.

Scheduled Send

Courtesy Of Google

Whether you're looking to knock a few emails out over the weekend, or if you don't want to bother someone after hours, scheduled send lets you write the email beforehand, and schedule its arrival, according to the press release. It's honestly super useful, especially if you don't want to annoy someone while they're OOO.

Suggested Subject Line

Courtesy Of Google

Coming up with a catchy (yet professional) subject line can be tricky, so Gmail is now rolling out suggested subjecst, which gives you subject line ideas after you've already written your email. To accept it, according to the press release, all you have to do is hit the tab key.

Smart Compose Personalization

Gmail has gotten ~way smarter~ and now picks up on your general writing style. Now, with Smart Compose Personalization, Gmail will suggest personalized greetings and phrases that sound like something you would say, according to a press release. This will definitely save you time in the long run, and give you new ideas in terms of what you want to say.

Smart Compose On Mobile

Courtesy of Google

Call me old-fashioned, but I think typing on a phone can be really hard, especially for anything that's long-form. Apparently Gmail has picked up on this, though, because they're now offering a feature that suggests what to say as you type on your Gmail mobile app. According to the press release, all you have to do is swipe right to accept the suggestions.

Smart Compose in Four New Languages

Courtesy Of Google

Writing in another language can also be hard, if it isn't your native language. But Smart Compose is now available in four new languages, according to a press release, to help you write in Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese. Sí, grazie.

Dynamic email

Dynamic email, according to the press release, lets you get more things done with less tabs open. You'll be able to respond to an email thread, organize your Google Docs, and RSVP to an event all on the same page. If you are a religious Gmail user, this will definitely come in handy.

Gmail is going totally HAM for their 15th birthday, and if you couldn't tell, I'm all about it. This is truly the glow-up of the century, if you think about it, because having a computer essentially write all of my emails will save so much time. Hopefully by its 16th birthday, Gmail will be able to clean my apartment... fingers crossed.