In honor of Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday this year, what seems like an uncountable number of brands have all released limited-edition collections featuring the famed mouse's likeness. The latest such offering? A small lineup of Mickey Mouse x New Balance sneakers, which are perfect for anyone who loves Mickey but doesn't necessarily want to wear him in full on cartoon character form. They're playful but in an understated way and will still go with pretty much any workout outfit you've got in your closet. Plus, they're functional and affordable AF—why not appeal to your inner child and wear your favorite animated creatures on your feet?

This year has already seen Opening Ceremony, Vans, Karen Walker, Boohoo, Coach, Sugarfina, Rag & Bone, Levi's, and many more brands and companies all channel Mickey's classic aesthetic into cool, modern offerings. From gowns, sunglasses, and jeans, to sweaters, sneakers, and even candy, pretty much anything you can imagine has been toon-ified. Mickey is iconic, so it's easy to see why creatives would want to get in on the fun—let's just say you can expect to see a lot of little black ears popping up on apparel from now on.

Like Mickey but don't want to wear his actual face? That's where the New Balance collection comes in. The classic sneaker brand has released a limited-edition lineup of two women's sneaker styles that honor Mickey Mouse's ninth decade without looking the least bit cartoonish or cheesy.

First up is the Cruz Sneaker ($100, shopdisney.com), which is definitely the sleeker of the two styles thanks to its all-black color palette and modern, streamlined design. Featuring a grip textured sole and leather and mesh upper, the shoe is meant ti be run in. But like any good sneaker in 2018, it's also incredibly fashion forward.

The leather saddle is embosses with an "N" on the outer side of the shoe and Mickey's silhouette on the inner side, while a lace lock in the shape of Mickey's glove adds a playful kick.

Next up is the 574 Sneaker ($90, shopdisney.com)—if you're looking for something less sporty and more streetwear-inspired, this style is for you. It's also crafted from a mixture of leather and mesh but the combination manifests in a very different structure. A white saddle cuts across the shoe and is emblazoned with a black, red-rimmed N on the outside and inside. "MCMXXVIII'' appears on the heel stabilizer as an ode to the year 1928, when Mickey debuted, and Mickey's white glove also appears as a lace lock on this style.

The mouse's silhouette appears in even more subtler form on this style—you'll have to look to the inside of the tongue to find a gold Mickey icon, or to the shoe's slim foxing to find teeny tiny Micky heads stamped in contrastingly shiny form.

Which style will you go for? Both are cool, design forward and functional so you can' go wrong either way. When Disney merch looks as good as this, why wouldn't want to indulge?