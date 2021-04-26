Get ready to pay tribute to the almighty pretzel with a whole slew of offers that will sweeten up your Monday. Aside from being one of the funniest plot points in an episode of The Office, National Pretzel Day is an actual holiday that falls on on Monday, April 26 this year. Of course, it's a great reason to rewatch the episode with Stanley Hudson's fave holiday, but the day also gives you an opportunity to score some seriously tasty freebies. To get you going, check out these National Pretzel Day 2021 deals, some of which can help you celebrate the day without even spending a dime.

Of course, since pretzels can be enjoyed in all shapes and sizes, there are discounts and freebies on all kinds of the snack, including classic pretzels, pretzel sticks, and even pretzel burgers. From a free Auntie Anne's pretzel to Wendy's BOGO for $1 offer, you're bound to find a deal that'll satisfy your sweet and salty taste buds for the holiday. Here are the National Pretzel Day deals that'll have you snackin' all day long.

1. Auntie Anne's

You can get a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel on April 26 with no purchase necessary. All you'll have to do is sign up for the offer through the Pretzel Perks app, which you can redeem at Auntie Anne's locations. Auntie Anne's is also celebrating the holiday from April 26 through April 30 with free delivery for customers. You'll need to spend $12 or more on your order through the Pretzel Perks app.

To top it off, you could win free pretzels for an entire year during Auntie Anne's Instagram contest from April 26 through April 30. To enter, simply comment on the giveaway post. There will be five winners selected each day.

2. Eastern Standard Provisions

Take your celebrations to the next level with Eastern Standard Provisions' National Pretzel Day Box. The holiday offering includes tasty bites including three Wheelhouse Signature Soft Pretzels, two bags of One-Timer Soft Pretzel Bites, and one Classic Pretzel Salt. You'll even get a pair of pretzel socks and a National Pretzel Day Sticker to show off your love of the bite. You can purchase the box for delivery for $24.99, which is $10 off the regular price.

3. Philly Pretzel Factory

You can get a free soft pretzel at Philly Pretzel Factory on April 26, according to the chain's Instagram post. There's no purchase necessary, and the deal is available at all Philly Pretzel Factory franchise locations across the country.

4. Snyder's of Hanover

You could score free Twisted Pretzel Sticks during Snyder's of Hanover's National Pretzel Day Instagram contest, according to an email from the brand to Elite Daily. All you'll have to do is follow Snyder's of Hanover on Instagram and then tag your "boldest" friend in the comments section of the contest post. It runs through 11:59 p.m. PT, and 1,000 people will be randomly selected to win a "Crave Kit" full of Twisted Pretzel Sticks.

5. Wetzel's Pretzels

Wetzel's Pretzels is putting a twist on the holiday with its own celebration, National Wetzel's Day. You can get a free Original Pretzel at the chain with no purchase necessary. The offer is valid at Wetzel's Pretzels stores from 3 p.m. through closing time, which may vary depending on the location.

When scoring a free pretzel, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.