It's time to celebrate one of the tastiest holidays of the year. National Pizza Day is Sunday, Feb. 9, and fans of can score some clutch deals at their favorite chain restaurants. These National Pizza Day 2020 deals are heatin' up the holiday.

There are a variety of discounts and promotions you can snag during National Pizza Day. From free whole pies to discounts on your fave bites, you can put the Sunday scaries at bay with a National Pizza Day feast that won't hurt your wallet.

Papa John's is offering a 30% off deal.

Papa John's is offering 30% off regular menu price large pizzas for customers on National Pizza Day. You can either order your pizza on Papa John's website, by phone, the Papa John's app, Facebook, Apple TV, or by asking Alexa. Just use the code "PIZZADAY" when checking out to get your free pie.

Blaze Pizza is giving away free pies.

Celebrate the special day with a free 14-inch pizza at Blaze Pizza. To get your pizza, you'll need to order your favorite pie off Postmates. You can use the code "PIZZADAY" when checking out, and you'll need to have a minimum order of $25 or more. It's all while supplies last, so place your order ASAP.

Domino's

You can score a few awesome deals at Domino's this holiday, which you can find on Domino's website. The chain's Mix and Match Deal offers customers the choice of two or more menu items for $5.99 each. There are extra costs if you opt for a Handmade Pan Pizza, Bread Bowl Pasta, or Bone-In Wings. Domino's also has a weeklong carryout deal that includes all pizzas with three toppings for $7.99 each. The promotion excludes extra-large and speciality pizzas. Finally, Domino's Perfect Combo Deal features a satisfying selection of menu items for $19.99. To give you a taste of the meal, you'll get get two medium one-topping pizzas, Parmesan Bread Bites, Cinnamon Twists, and a bottle of Coke.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is offering the Meat Lover's Pizza for only $10 during the special promotion. The Meat Lover's Pizza is every carnivore's dream. Featuring over one pound of meat and cheese, the fan-favorite pizza is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, seasoned pork, and beef. You can score your discount by asking for the $10 Meat Lovers special when ordering on the phone or in person. If you're ordering online, you can claim the deal on Pizza Hut's website.