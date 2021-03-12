With Sunday, March 14 right around the corner, fans of all things pizza and pie-related are once again gearing up to celebrate Pi with a slice in hand. Whether you're in the mood for a sweet or savory treat, these National Pi Day 2021 deals include so many pies for just $3.14 in honor of the mathematical equation. Here are all the best discounts happening this year.

Like with previous National Pi Day celebrations, you can expect to get in on major savings for pizzas as well as sweet and savory pies. While many companies will be offering their pies for $3.14 in honor of the first couple digits of pi, there are also quite a few chances to score free treats on March 14. When buying your pie of choice from one of these retailers, be sure to follow the most up-to-date guidance from the CDC on social distancing and mask-wearing and opt for low-exposure options like takeout or delivery if possible. Without further ado, here are some of the most note-worthy deals going on this year.

1. 7-Eleven

For the third year in a row, participating 7-Eleven stores will be selling large pizzas for $3.14 on March 14 through the 7-Eleven app's 7Rewards loyalty program or through the 7NOW delivery app. If you use the delivery app, you can order your 'za for order-ahead pickup or home delivery. There's a limit of two discounted pies per customer.

2. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

This year, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse is offering a Pi Day deal that extends beyond March 14. Score 50% off any large deep dish or tavern-cut pizza on Tuesdays through Sundays for a limited-time when you order through BJ's website or app. This deal is valid for takeout or delivery.

3. Blaze Pizza

While Blaze Pizza's Pi Day deal will be going from March 14 through April 12 this year, you'll need to make sure you download the Blaze Pizza app and sign up to be a Blaze Rewards Member before March 14 if you haven't already to take advantage of the deal.

Once you've downloaded the app and selected your favorite Blaze location, you'll see the reward for a $3.14 pizza and can score an 11-inch customizable pizza with your choice of unlimited toppings for that price. You can use the reward when purchasing your pie in the restaurant, online or on the app.

Courtesy of Blaze

4. Pieology

This year, new or existing Pie Life Rewards guests can take $3.14 off their purchase of $10 or more on March 14. The deal will be in the rewards section of the app.

5. Papa John’s

On March 14, you can get a $12 large one-topping Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza with the promo code "STUFFED" on the Papa John's website, according to an email from Papa John's to Elite Daily.

Courtesy of Papa John's

6. Whole Foods

On March 14, Amazon Prime Members can score $3.14 off any Large Pies in the Bakery Department (except gluten-free ones) at Whole Foods locations, according to an email from Whole Foods to Elite Daily.

7. Patxi's Pizza

This year, you can score a 7-inch Personal Cheese Pizza for $3.14 by using the code "PIDAY314" with the purchase of any regular priced pizza on March 14. You can take advantage of these savings when doing takeout, ordering online or through the Patxi's Pizza app, or dining in at participating locations.

8. Slice App

If your favorite local pizzeria isn't on the list, you can download the Slice app for a sweet discount on March 14. When you make your first app order on Pi Day, you can use the promo code "PIDAY21" to receive $5 off your order. The deal is valid for both pick-up and delivery.

9. Uber Eats

From March 12 through March 14, pizza stans can enjoy major discounts from any @Pizza partner locations through Uber Eats. You can enjoy $10 off as many $20 orders you want all weekend long by ordering through the app. This offer applies to anything on the menu, meaning you can save on any cravings you might have.

Keep in mind these Pi Day deals are mainly for national retailers, so you might want to also consider calling your local pizzerias or restaurants to find out if they're participating in the holiday.