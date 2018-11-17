Sometimes life in the passenger seat is not all it's cracked up to be, and that hilarious reality was perfectly captured by memes of rapper Takeoff. On Tuesday, Nov. 13, the members of Migos took a spin with the Late Late Show host James Corden around Los Angeles, and from Takeoff's priceless expression, it looks like they may have hit a few speed bumps while dabbing and singing along to their biggest hits. These memes of Migos' Takeoff on Carpool Karaoke are the most relatable passenger problems, and they'll make you LOL.

On Wednesday, Nov. 14, Twitter user @NayRache noticed that Takeoff looked less than thrilled by Corden's prowess behind the wheel as they sped around the city. His expression — a hilarious combination of side eye, concern, and sheer fear — is only made funnier by the fact that he raised his sunglasses so that he could scope out the whole situation better. It's unclear exactly what his alarmed expression is in response to, but it's undeniably hilarious AF.

The Twitter user shared the two screenshots, writing, "Caption this," and the Twitterverse responded with a flurry of memes that'll have you nodding your head and saying "same" in between your chuckle fests. Because let's be honest, who hasn't encountered these passenger problems before?

Here, you have the v. relatable problem of having trouble getting to the exit in time.

We all have that one friend who thinks that Google directions are basically loose guidelines, which makes your job as navigator that much harder. That's when the full-blown panic kicks in as you try to figure out how to get your friend across multiple lanes of busy traffic with just 500 feet to go.

You know you can relate to the moment when your Uber or Lyft misses a turn, and you play a mini horror movie in your head.

How about when you know the driver is just trying to raise the fare with a longer route?

Do you say something when your taxi driver decides to take the longer route just because they feel like it? Takeoff perfectly exemplifies the moment when you're doing mental calculations to see if you have enough money in your bank account to pay for the increased fare.

Unexpected "off-roading" is usually met with a similar expression.

Nothing calls for backseat-driving like an unplanned curb stop.

Having no control over if you get your favorite fast food is a real passenger problem, IMHO.

I think the potential of missing out on some promised McDonald's definitely warrants this totally panicked expression. Hello, mom? Did you forget something?

Similarly, sitting in the backseat on your way to somewhere you really don't want to go is never a fun experience.

Most of the memes are focused on the all too common problems that arise from you not being behind the wheel, but I appreciated Twitter user Phillip Lewis's spin that's also totally relatable. Who wouldn't have that look of alarm and trepidation when your friend wants to drag you to yet another party at 3 a.m. and all you want to do is to go to bed and eat pizza?

Less than stellar driving seems to be a very common meme theme.

Nothing is worse than when your driver hits the little grooves on the highway and you're low-key wondering if you're going to make it to your destination alive.

A doctor appointment on a school day always gave you hope that you'd be cutting the day short.

Sheer disbelief, followed by you plotting how you can get out of the car and back home without her noticing.

Some of the memes found Takeoff's expression was fitting for other annoying daily problems.

Not today, Satan, not today. No one's got time for that extra dish.

Keep your eyes (and ears) open when you hear your name come up from two rooms away.

Takeoff's expression perfectly illustrates that moment when you hear your name and you know it's time to put your sleuthing skills to good use.

If you really want to get a feel for what caused Takeoff's expression, you can check out the group's entire Carpool Karaoke experience on YouTube.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

You can actually see Takeoff's befuddled and concerned expression at 11:17 came when Corden was playing a slide flute to one of Migos' songs. LOL.

Let's be real, 2018 might be a very dark and confusing time, but at least you can always count on the internet to deliver hilarious memes to make your day a little brighter.