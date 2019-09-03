On the ongoing season of Bachelor in Paradise, Demi Burnett has already won over fans with her stellar impersonations of contestants and honest approach to figuring out her sexuality. Now happily reunited with girlfriend Kristian Haggerty, Demi isn't holding back when it comes to others' attempts in finding love, and these memes of Demi from Bachelor in Paradise prove that fans can't get enough of her unfiltered commentary.

After feeling torn between real-life beau Kristian and Paradise love interest Derek Peth, Demi expressing her feelings led to the arrival of Kristian as a contestant. Demi broke up with Derek to fully pursue Kristian, which consequently created the awkward situation she hilariously reacted to in Sept. 2's episode. After splitting with Demi, Derek developed a connection with Tayshia Adams, but John Paul Jones wasn't ready to abandon the idea of his own future with Tayshia.

Having gone on a date with Haley Ferguson when Tayshia was coupled with Derek, JPJ was now itching to have Tayshia to himself again. Angry because she learned of John Paul Jones' feelings for Tayshia from Derek, Haley confronted him about treating her like his "back-up plan." JPJ clumsily apologized, saying he couldn't help his attraction to Tayshia and that Haley was a "big girl" who shouldn't blame him for the misunderstanding. Watching from the background, Demi's variety of facial reactions definitely summed up Bachelor Nation's thoughts about this conversation.

Ranging from an uncomfortable expression to that of fierce support for Haley, Demi's reaction first reminded fans of why she's such a beloved contestant in the franchise. Who better to channel viewers' reactions than someone like her?

Demi's reactions to John Paul Jones' pretty audacious remarks have also translated well to fans' real-life situations.

On her own Twitter page, Demi poked fun at the scene, essentially creating a meme for her own facial expression. That's when you know you've made it as an online sensation, right?

This isn't the first time Demi's antics had Bachelor Nation dying of laughter. At the end of Aug. 27's episode, her top-notch impressions of Connor Saeli interacting with Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes were a Paradise highlight. Her one-liners from Colton Underwood's Bachelor season are also still legendary, so consider her sense of humor solid regardless of whether she's in a mansion or on a beach.

Demi also fessed up to when her knowledge was lacking. After a game in Paradise revealed that she had no clue who Nelson Mandela was, Demi tweeted about researching the historical figure. Bachelor Nation clearly stans a contestant who's funny and willing to admit when they're wrong.

Since reuniting with Kristian on Paradise, Demi has steered away from personal drama, but having a happy relationship hasn't stopped her from commenting on other people's struggles. Haley might have clapped back at John Paul Jones without much help, but it's clear that if she ever needs back-up, Demi will be there with a perfectly fitting facial expression. Until then, I'll look for excuses to channel my inner Demi whenever a truly bizarre moment pops up IRL.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 3, on ABC.