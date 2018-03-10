I hate to say it, but I often get things done at the last possible second. From party planning, to weekend planning, and even to meal planning, I am a serial procrastinator... don't tell any of my high school teachers I actually admitted that, though. If your planning habits are anything like mine, and you procrastinated planning your highly-anticipated spring getaway, here are some last-minute spring break travel deals that'll be super fun, and won't totally sabotage your wallet.

Getting things done at the last second is almost always possible (if you're a seasoned procrastinator like myself), but it isn't always practical. While organizing travel plans, attempting to book anything too close to the actual holiday can result in higher prices. Also, booking later on can result in less options, since spring break is a popular time to travel. The hotels and trips you want might be entirely booked. But for all of my fellow travelers who have a little trouble with time management skills (again, words from my high school teachers), we've asked some travel professionals from KAYAK to fill us in with possible last-minute deals that'll make for a kick-ass spring break, if you're leaving around the end of March.

The Carribbean Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images The harsh hurricane season in 2017 has caused a decline in traveling to Caribbean islands, per KAYAK. Because of the significant decline in tourism, however, islands like St. Thomas, San Juan, and Christiansted are estimated to be far less crowded, with much cheaper flight deals than usual. If you're planning on flying in to St. Thomas or Turks and Caicos, you'll likely be able to score flights for under $500 round trip, which is a pretty decent price compared to last year, according to KAYAK. So kick back and get ready to enjoy a rum punch by the ocean.

Key West, Florida, U.S. Giphy While Orlando, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale are always popular Florida destinations over spring break, KAYAK suggests that last-minute travelers consider flying into Key West. Flight prices are currently 13 percent cheaper year over year, and as of now, round-trip flights are currently under $500. If you act quickly, some even break under $400. Just lock down your plans ASAP, and before you know it, you'll be digging into some of that good old-fashioned Key Lime Pie, while soaking up some sun under a palm tree. And that's all I could ever really want in life.

Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. Giphy As Hawaii is in the process of becoming a super popular destination, (because it's freaking gorgeous, obviously), additional flight routes have been added from mainland U.S. to Hawaii this year, according to KAYAK. Added flights ultimately make traveling there much more affordable, and as of now travelers can score roundtrip flights to Honolulu for under $900. In case you were wondering, I'm already chasing like, a million waterfalls... in my dreams, of course.

Guadalajara, Mexico Giphy In March, Guadalajara is one of the most affordable destinations, according to KAYAK. And although you'll be booking super last minute, flights are only between $400 and $600 from New York City right now. So if you're ready for margaritas, tacos, and a whole lot of sunshine, Guadalajara is definitely a perfect vacation.