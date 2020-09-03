If, like me, you haven't looked into your beauty bag for the last, IDK, six months, it may be time for a makeup refresh to get you excited about doing your makeup again. Luckily, you don’t have to break the bank to achieve all your dreamy beauty looks. Instead, you can shop amazing Labor Day sales for must-have makeup products to get your faves at a discount. Although summer’s official end is always sad to see, you can still make the most of your holiday weekend. Go to a cookout, sit by the pool while you still can, and don’t miss out on any of your favorite brand’s Labor Day makeup deals.

Whether you’re looking to hone your smokey eyes for school Zooms or you want to rock the Euphoria look day in and day out, your makeup counter is probably ready for a refresher. A new palette will give you so much inspiration, and a new foundation with different benefits may be necessary for the incoming weather changes. Since fall is all about bold lips, I dare you to resist copping a couple of new lipsticks.

Below is a list of the major Labor Day makeup sales happening. Grab your credit card and get ready to make the most of it.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The more you buy, the more you save at 100% Pure's sale. If you buy two products, you can use the code "MORE20" for 20% off. For 30% off, buy three products and use the code "MORE30." And lastly, if you get four products, the code "MORE40" unlocks 40% off.

You can get CHROM Toothpolish's one-of-a-kind product for 10% off using the code "FALLSMILES10" starting on Sept. 4.

ColourPop is offering a site-wide 25% off sale for Labor Day while supplies last.

Cover FX is discounting all of its products by 20% through Sept. 8 with the code "HEYFALL."

Danessa Myricks Beauty

Using the code "TAKEOFF30," you can get all Danessa Myricks products 30% off.

With every $50-and-up purchase, Fenty Beauty will include a three-piece gift set including a compact mirror, Full Frontal Mascara, and a Fenty Beauty makeup bag.

On Sept. 6 and Sept. 7, Julep is offering a BOGO 50% off deal. You can use code "JULEP50" to get the savings.

Laura Geller's Labor Day sale includes BOGO 50% off and a free, four-piece gift set for all orders over $25. You have from Sept. 4 until Sept. 7 to use the code "LABOR50" for the event.

Starting Sept. 4 and ending Sept. 13, Physicians Formula's entire website is 30% off, and all purchases over $35 will get a free Rosé Take the Germs Away Hand Sanitizer.

Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 7, Sigma Beauty is offering deals on bundles. If you buy three items, you'll get 20% off; 30% off for four items, and 40% for five or more items.

You can score items from the cult-favorite Urban Decay All Nighter collection for just $19 by using the code "LASTLONGER."