The Kardashian royal family members have really cemented their style and mannerisms over the years in the cultural consciousness of the world: Kim's got her iconic fashion sense, Kourtney's got her trademark voice, and Kylie's got her infectious pronunciation of "Stormi." These Kardashian impressions on TikTok, however, nail all of the above and then some.

Just when you thought Keeping Up with the Kardashians was ending, TikTokers came to save the day. It's as if the reality television stars have cloned themselves specifically for the bite-sized video sharing app. Scrolling down your For You Page and coming across an imitation of any one Kardashian or Jenner character can cause a whiplash-inducing double take.

For a while, fans were just lip-syncing the most iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians moments, but over time, the trends have turned into full-on SNL-style skits. Props and collaborations with fellow celebrity impersonators have become commonplace on the app, creating an entire Kardashian extended universe for stans to watch. Some TikTokers even imagine what it would be like to put a Kardashian in a fictional world, like the Harry Potter series, for their viral videos. It's truly madness, and the on-point impressions never fail to impress. Sure, looking like a Kardashian helps, but it's not everything when it comes to pinpointing their mannerisms.

Natalie Friedman (@nataliefriedman)

It seems like many influencers on TikTok chose Kourtney Kardashian as their go-to impression from the reality TV world because of her famous boss-moves attitude. Whether she's scolding Mason for going on Instagram Live or running Poosh like the Navy, many TikTokers, like Natalie Friedman, have her entire aura down pat.

While the Kardashian fandom may not overlap with Potterheads historically, TikTok user @FairyBerries brought the two universes together for a sketch that's truly magical. In the video, she pokes fun at the Calabasas crew's bougie lifestyle, even asking at one point if Butterbeer is "sugar free." You'll never catch any of the sisters wearing last season's sorting hat, though.

Gabby Hernandez (@_gabbyhernandez)

Some of the Kourtney copies even look like her, too! TikToker Gabby Hernandez did a real-life makeover into the Kardashian sister for a video that is so convincing, if you didn't know better, you might think she just had Kourtney as a stand-in for the skit. She took on the popular "One Year After" trend, transforming herself into the superstar entrepreneur in all her "Bible" glory.

Hernandez is extremely popular on the app for her Kourtney impression, mainly due to the fact she's practically Kourtney's doppelgänger. In one viral video posted on July 31, the influencer stormed The White House press room via the app's green screen effect to deliver a press conference on Kanye's aspirational 2020 presidential campaign. She had to be quick, though, because "Mason [had] soccer in 20."

Andrea Lopez (@andrealopezcomedy)

Comedian Matthew Friend teamed up with New York-based impressionist Andrea Lopez for the collab of the century (in our dreams): a Rami Malek and Kourtney Kardashian business meeting over FaceTime. If that's not a good storyline for the next episode of KUWTK, I don't know what is.

Impressions are all about capturing the essence of the subject one's wishing to imitate, and thankfully TikTok's lip-syncing function makes that a whole lot easier. If you can't nail the Kardashian drawl like Gabby Hernandez, don't worry. Throw on some beige Yeezy-inspired clothing and practice your best uninterested stare for an impression that takes a real-life Kardashian moment and flips it on its head.