The Kardashians are nothing if not fashionable. While Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner are each trendsetters in their own right, there's nothing better than when the sisters band together to make a fashion statement. Whether on a red carpet, dressing for a family party, or stepping out to celebrate someone's birthday at one of their favorite local restaurants, the KarJenner sisters never fail to turn heads. That's why these Kardashian group Halloween costumes for 2020 are perfect for you and your BFFs.

In 2020 alone, the siblings have given fans major FOMO as they traveled together, soaked up some personal time in quarantine with each other, and even documented some epic moments on KUWTK. No matter what they were doing, the women wowed in outfits that expressed their own unique personality. (Of course, there was that one major fashion meltdown from Kendall after Kylie borrowed Kourtney's dress which the model had hoped to wear during a night out in Palm Springs.) These costumes will not only make you feel like an honorary KarJenner sis, but will also be easy to put together and rock with your friends (at a social distance, of course).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Spice Girl Vibes

The best part about these outfits are they are so different, giving everyone in the group a specific role to play. For Kourtney's Posh look, you'll just need a long-sleeve denim dress, like this one you can grab from Free People.

Besites Kourtney, it's kind of hard to discern which sister is portraying which Spice girl, but if you're going as Kim Spice, start with these red bandana pants from Amazon.

And simply add a red cardigan, but make sure to keep the bottom few buttons undone.

For Khloé's look, all you'll need is a tan, glitter minidress.

Kylie's look is the most laidback (so maybe she's Sporty Spice?), starting with a dark t-shirt.

Pair it with leather pants and white gym shoes and you're all set.

Kendall went straight for the yellow tie-dye, making her look easy to recreate. Just grab this two-piece set from Amazon, snip off the shoulders for a tank top look, and tie up the stomach to bare your midsection just like the model.

2. KKW Fragrance Models

When Kim announced her Diamonds II Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloé in September 2020, it came with an epic promo pic of the sisters wearing the same ensemble, but in different colors. The outfits in the shot make for the perfect group costume — and Halloween photo-op!

Thanks to Amazon, you and your crew can snag the exact same satin, high-low skirt in whichever color you choose: maroon, green or blue.

If you're going as Kourt or Koko, these one shoulder satin crop tops will work perfectly.

If you're channeling your inner Kim, this top will work.

3. Kristmas Krew

Starting with Khloé, all you'll need is a gold gown and matching heels.

Kendall's maroon dress is simple to recreate. Start with a maroon, strapless dress.

Hot glue a black boa to the top of the dress and you're all set.

For Kourtney's look, just grab a strapless, form-fitting red dress.

Kim's look is all about the brown snakeskin.

Kylie's outfit is still simple, but will require three items: An emerald dress, necklace, and shoes.

4. Quarantine Vibes

While there isn't a photo of the KarJenner clan all together wearing their Talentless sweatshirts, in the past few months, they've all been spotted rocking these "please wash your hands" shirts at different times. This is an easy way for you and your pals (or fam!) to match without breaking the bank. The plus? You'll be able to wear your Talentless gear all year round, because washing your hands never goes out of style.

5. Kardashian Kids

Leave it to Kris Jenner to give fans the best throwback content of her kids. If you're looking to do something a little different this year — and a little more comfortable than a normal KarJenner costume — this is perfect.

Start with a red or white polo shirt. Both can be purchased from the same link on Amazon:

Next up, grab a navy blue sweater.

And top it off with a large, red hair bow.

6. Farewell Kardashians

Since it was announced on Sept. 8, that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending after 20 seasons, there's no better time to channel your 2007 KarJenner vibes by recreating their first-ever promo for the show.

For Kim and Khloé's look, you'll just need a leopard-print mini dress and black heels.

For Kendall, you'll want to grab a tulle skirt and ruffle crop top.

Don't forget to add high-top sneakers.

Kris' ensemble is all about a white, animal print maxi.

Kourtney's dress is a simple gold mini with a leopard print middle. Start with the dress.

Add a piece of printed material to the middle and viola!