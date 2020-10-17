Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These Kardashian Group Halloween Costumes For 2020 Will Slay At Any Party

By Jessica Vacco-Bolaños

The Kardashians are nothing if not fashionable. While Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner are each trendsetters in their own right, there's nothing better than when the sisters band together to make a fashion statement. Whether on a red carpet, dressing for a family party, or stepping out to celebrate someone's birthday at one of their favorite local restaurants, the KarJenner sisters never fail to turn heads. That's why these Kardashian group Halloween costumes for 2020 are perfect for you and your BFFs.

In 2020 alone, the siblings have given fans major FOMO as they traveled together, soaked up some personal time in quarantine with each other, and even documented some epic moments on KUWTK. No matter what they were doing, the women wowed in outfits that expressed their own unique personality. (Of course, there was that one major fashion meltdown from Kendall after Kylie borrowed Kourtney's dress which the model had hoped to wear during a night out in Palm Springs.) These costumes will not only make you feel like an honorary KarJenner sis, but will also be easy to put together and rock with your friends (at a social distance, of course).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Spice Girl Vibes

The best part about these outfits are they are so different, giving everyone in the group a specific role to play. For Kourtney's Posh look, you'll just need a long-sleeve denim dress, like this one you can grab from Free People.

Mia Denim Mini Dress
$100
 | 
Free People

Besites Kourtney, it's kind of hard to discern which sister is portraying which Spice girl, but if you're going as Kim Spice, start with these red bandana pants from Amazon.

Unisex Fashion Man Skateboard Loose Hip Hop Swag Bandana Jogger Pants
$23
 | 
Amazon

And simply add a red cardigan, but make sure to keep the bottom few buttons undone.

Urban CoCo Women's Cropped Cardigan V-Neck Button Down Knitted Sweater 3/4 Sleeve
$18
 | 
Amazon

For Khloé's look, all you'll need is a tan, glitter minidress.

Bodycon Mini Dress
$10
 | 
Forever 21

Kylie's look is the most laidback (so maybe she's Sporty Spice?), starting with a dark t-shirt.

Merino.tech 100% Merino Wool Base Layer T-Shirt
$41
 | 
Amazon

Pair it with leather pants and white gym shoes and you're all set.

Faux Leather Pants
$29.99
 | 
H&M
DUOYANGJIASHA Women's Athletic Mesh White Sneakers
$22
 | 
Amazon

Kendall went straight for the yellow tie-dye, making her look easy to recreate. Just grab this two-piece set from Amazon, snip off the shoulders for a tank top look, and tie up the stomach to bare your midsection just like the model.

Eoselio Loungewear Women's Printed Solid Activewear
$25
 | 
Amazon

2. KKW Fragrance Models

When Kim announced her Diamonds II Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloé in September 2020, it came with an epic promo pic of the sisters wearing the same ensemble, but in different colors. The outfits in the shot make for the perfect group costume — and Halloween photo-op!

Thanks to Amazon, you and your crew can snag the exact same satin, high-low skirt in whichever color you choose: maroon, green or blue.

KAURVAKI HUB Satin High Low Skirt Asymmetrical Skirt for Womens Belly Dancing Skirt Special Casual Party wear Skirt S74
$17
 | 
Amazon

If you're going as Kourt or Koko, these one shoulder satin crop tops will work perfectly.

WEEPINLEE Women's Sexy One Shoulder Sleeveless Bowknot Shirts Crop Tops
$15
 | 
Amazon

If you're channeling your inner Kim, this top will work.

Anbenser Women’s Cropped Sweater Mock Neck Knit Pullover Drawstring Long Sleeve Crop Top
$20
 | 
Amazon

3. Kristmas Krew

Starting with Khloé, all you'll need is a gold gown and matching heels.

DORA BRIDAL Women Sexy Sequins Lace Evening Dress V-Neck Formal Gowns with High Split
$30
 | 
Amazon
Flor Nude Heels
$325
 | 
Flor de Maria Collection

Kendall's maroon dress is simple to recreate. Start with a maroon, strapless dress.

Kurve Women’s Strapless Mini Dress - Sleeveless Bodycon Sexy Stretchy Tube Top Slip, UPF 50+ (Made in USA)
$15
 | 
Amazon

Hot glue a black boa to the top of the dress and you're all set.

6' Black Play Fancy Dress Up Toy Feather Boa
$6
 | 
Amazon

For Kourtney's look, just grab a strapless, form-fitting red dress.

Own the Night Red Strapless Maxi Dress
$70
 | 
Lulus

Kim's look is all about the brown snakeskin.

Miessial Women's Long Sleeve Leopard Print Midi Dress Fall Winter Tie Waist Sexy Bodycon Dress
$20
 | 
Amazon

Kylie's outfit is still simple, but will require three items: An emerald dress, necklace, and shoes.

Satin V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
$40
 | 
Express
BONLAVIE Womens Pendant Necklace with Created Emerald Cubic Zirconia CZ Birthstone 925 Sterling Silver Chain Pendant Christmas Romantic Date Gift
$17
 | 
Amazon
ElegantPark Women Peep Toe High Heel Sandals Cross Strappy Wedding Evening Dress Shoes Buckle Stain
$40
 | 
Amazon

4. Quarantine Vibes

While there isn't a photo of the KarJenner clan all together wearing their Talentless sweatshirts, in the past few months, they've all been spotted rocking these "please wash your hands" shirts at different times. This is an easy way for you and your pals (or fam!) to match without breaking the bank. The plus? You'll be able to wear your Talentless gear all year round, because washing your hands never goes out of style.

UNISEX WASH YOUR HANDS PREMIUM ZIP UP HOODIE
$100
 | 
Talentless

5. Kardashian Kids

Leave it to Kris Jenner to give fans the best throwback content of her kids. If you're looking to do something a little different this year — and a little more comfortable than a normal KarJenner costume — this is perfect.

Start with a red or white polo shirt. Both can be purchased from the same link on Amazon:

Lee Uniforms Juniors' Stretch Pique Polo Shirt
$12
 | 
Amazon

Next up, grab a navy blue sweater.

FLORIA Women's Gem Button Crew Neck Long Sleeve Soft Knit Cardigan Sweater (S-3XL)
$15
 | 
Amazon

And top it off with a large, red hair bow.

CoverYourHair Red Hair Bow - Boutique Bows - Grosgrain Ribbon Hair Bow - Large Bow Clip - Hair Accessories
$6
 | 
Amazon

6. Farewell Kardashians

Since it was announced on Sept. 8, that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending after 20 seasons, there's no better time to channel your 2007 KarJenner vibes by recreating their first-ever promo for the show.

For Kim and Khloé's look, you'll just need a leopard-print mini dress and black heels.

Leopard Print Mini Dress
$15
 | 
Forever 21
ASOS Black Pumps
$58
 | 
ASOS

For Kendall, you'll want to grab a tulle skirt and ruffle crop top.

Simplicity Women's Adult Classic Elastic 3 or 4 Layered Tulle Tutu Skirt
$13
 | 
Amazon
MixMatchy Women's Floral Print Smocked Lettuce Edge Crop Tube Top
$10
 | 
Amazon

Don't forget to add high-top sneakers.

High Top Sneakers
$55
 | 
Converse

Kris' ensemble is all about a white, animal print maxi.

KILIG Women Sexy Deep V-Neck Sleeveless Floral Wrap Long Dress Casual Split Maxi Dress Wedding Summer Dresses with Pockets
$20
 | 
Amazon

Kourtney's dress is a simple gold mini with a leopard print middle. Start with the dress.

xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress Cocktail Beach Evening Party Cowl Neck Dot Leopard Midi Dresses
$22
 | 
Amazon

Add a piece of printed material to the middle and viola!

Amornphan 44 Inch Brown Color Leopard Pattern Animal Cheetah Tiger Print 100% Cotton Fabric for Patchwork Needlework DIY Handmade Sewing Crafting for 1 Yard. Brand: Amornphan
$13
 | 
Amazon