It's time to kick the blues of 2020 with a new product from Sour Patch Kids. The brand dropped Just Blue Sour Patch Kids, featuring only Blue Raspberry gummies. These Just Blue Sour Patch Kids packs are certainly a celebration for everyone who hunts for the blue gummies every time they get a bag of Sour Patch Kids.

The brand released Just Blue Sour Patch Kids after asking fans across the country to vote for their favorite gummy flavor in 2020. Blue Raspberry ended up narrowly beating out the second-place flavor, red, as well as the other options: orange, yellow, and green. In a tweet on Sept. 15, 2020, Sour Patch Kids explained that though Blue Raspberry was already sold in regular mixed packs and larger all-blue packs online, winning first place in the vote meant that the Blue Raspberry-only packs would hit shelves nationwide.

Just Blue Sour Patch Kids are filled with the Blue Raspberry soft and chewy candy you know and love. Like the classic Sour Patch Kids, you'll get a burst of sour and then sweet flavors. The new treats come in sealed bags, which means that you can take them on-the-go or to your next gathering to share with friends.

You can pick up a bag of Just Blue Sour Patch Kids at nationwide retailers. A 3.6-ounce bag costs $1, a 5-ounce bag costs $1.59, and an 8-ounce bag costs $2.49.

Courtesy of Sour Patch Kids

