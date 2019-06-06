Whether you're shopping for groceries, outdoor accessories, or at-home staples, Aldi usually tends to be a reliable source for general everyday needs. The Germany-based grocery chain just released its "Aldi Finds" for the month of June, and it includes a wide variety of culinary must-haves, happy hour sips, and summer necessities. So, if you haven't already browsed through it for yourself, these June 2019 "Aldi Finds" summer deals include sales on ice cream for dogs and unicorn floats.

If you've never heard of Aldi Finds, let me fill you in. Basically, the store releases a selection of rotating items which they call "Aldi Finds" on a monthly basis. This shows customers new product releases that are sold for a limited time only. According to an email from Aldi to Elite Daily, June's Aldi Finds not only include a variety tasty-looking food items that look seriously classy, but there are also plenty of summer-ready goods that will have you enjoying the season in style.

First up is this selection of Park Street Deli Hummus flavors, which come in Pineapple Jalapeño, Garlic Kale, and Buffalo. Each flavor officially became available as of June 5, selling for $1.99 per 8-ounce tub, according to the brand. And if you ask me, they're pretty ideal for post-workout snacks and as a summer salad topping.

Next up is the Heart to Tail Dog Frozen Dog Treats, which is an "ice cream style treat for dogs," according to the packaging. This isn't food for you to eat (obviously!), but I can basically guarantee your dog will be thrilled. They will be available on June 26 for $2.88 per box.

For the food finale, we come to the Specially Selected Filled Waffles, which come in chocolate-filled or cherry-filled. According to the brand, they will be available as of June 26, and they cost $3.99 per box. TBH, they look like the breakfast, lunch, and dinner of my dreams.

In terms of home essentials, the Aldi Finds guide is loaded. There's the Crane Triple Water Slide which launched on June 5 for $12.99, according to the brand, and I definitely need one for my birthday party this summer.

Next up are the Huntington Home Novelty Beach Towels, which come in three circular shapes, including: a doughnut, an orange, or a watermelon. According to the brand, they came out on June 5 for $7.99 each.

Finally, my favorites are the the Intex Mega Unicorn or Flamingo Island floats. Per Aldi, they were released on June 5 for $19.99 each, and if you ask me, both make for really solid Instagram opportunities.

Moving on to beverages... which is obviously my favorite part of Aldi Finds. There's the Provincia Nostra Côtes de Provence Rosé, which only costs $9.99 per bottle. According to Aldi, this summer sip comes out on June 12, so mark your calendars — the pink drink won't be around long.

You've probably heard about the store's famous pre-made mimosas, and luckily, Mango Mimosas are featured on this month's Aldi Finds. According to Aldi, it's set to come out on June 19, costing $8.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Saving the best for last, the State of Brewing Raspberry Lemon Spiked Lemonade is set to hit shelves on June 19, costing $6.99 for each six-pack of 12-ounce cans, according to Aldi. It's definitely my kind of twist on the classic summer beverage.

Aldi is definitely stocked for the month of June, and I'm psyched to try these for myself. Plus, even my pooch can get in on the summer fun with his very own ice cream, because every good boy deserves a treat, right?