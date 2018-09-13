These 'Jersey Shore' Group Costume Ideas Will Leave You Fist Pumping All Halloween

Think back to fall of 2009. That Halloween was dominated by pouf wigs, self-tanner, and sparkly sunglasses. It was the year the world America was introduced to the magic of the Jersey Shore. Now, nearly 10 years later the cast is back in the spotlight because of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and much like you probably have, they've evolved in a myriad of ways... especially when it comes to their style. If you're looking for Jersey Shore group costume ideas that fit all your fist-pumping needs, creating the iconic reality show's looks is just about as easy as it gets.

The Jersey Shore cast of present-day still embody a certain flair, even though they've toned their fashion choices down a bit. While many of them have ditched the leopard print (to some degree) and the streaky hair, they're still rocking signature digs fans have come to expect. T-shirt time is forever, my friend.

In the words of Jenni Farley's opening credits intro: "We're so classy now." Here's how to achieve the updated Jersey Shore aesthetic. Just make sure you practice your best tri-state area accent and you're ready to embrace that meatball life.

Jenni "JWOWW" Farley

Fake Temporary Tattoo Arm Sunscreen Sleeves, $6.99, Amazon

High Fashion Metal Temple Horn Rimmed Clear Lens Eye Glasses, $9.99, Amazon

I'm Not A Regular Mom I'm A Badass Mom Mens/Unisex Tank, $17.99, Amazon

SweatyRocks Women Pants Color Block Casual Tie Waist Yoga Jogger Pants, From $10.99, Amazon

Jenni used to be all about showing skin, tight animal print dresses, and long hair. These days she leans for comfier going-out styles and gym-ready ensembles. Plus, she rarely takes off her glasses. If you really want to go all out, a tattoo sleeve is a must.

Vinny Guadagnino

NAME BRAND NYC KETO GUIDO SCRIPT, $24.99, Name Brand NYC

Mens Tech Bomber Jacket Waterproof Windbreaker Casual Front Zip Slim Fit Lightweight Outerwear, From $34.96, Amazon

Vinny's gone all "keto guido" on us. He's a little bit more tailored and fashion-forward. Of course, he still beats the beat up. Never forget that.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Rubie's Jersey Shore Snooki Wig, $10.95, Amazon

Women Sexy V Neck Printed Spaghetti Strap Beach Romper Shorts Jumpsuit Summer Playsuit, $11.99, Amazon

Women Ladies Black Wedge Platform Sandals, $18.98, Amazon

Snooki's another one who's embraced coziness over body-con as she's grown up. She still brings out that pouf every now and then, but she tends to favor flowy floral and casual resort wear over trucky hats and tiny shorts.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Men's Nano Premium Cotton T-Shirt, From $6.83, Amazon

Fake Gold Chain Necklace, $8.99, Amazon

Chains and a black tee = Ronnie.

DJ Pauly D

Paul "DJ Pauly D" Adult Wig, $9.99, Amazon

Men's Premium Basic Solid Tank Top Jersey Casual Shirts, From $9.89, Amazon

Rubie's Jersey Shore Costume Accessory Pauly D Dj Headphones, $23.17, Amazon

Pauly has stayed the truest to his late aughts sartorial self. In fact, if you have a costume from back when Jersey Shore originally aired, by all means use it. Spiked hair, a graphic tank, and headphones should do the trick if you're channeling the international DJ. Don't forget to yell "cabs are here!" and say Pauly-esque "isms" like "I love Halloween this time of year" throughout the evening.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

Living My Best Life Hat, $26.99, Amazon

Big Daddy Sitch is living his best life. Wear that motto proud with a fitted solid tee and you're golden.

Deena Cortese

Summer Dress Off Shoulder Beach Dress, $16.99, Amazon

Deena has arguably the most subtle style of the Jersey ladies. A flirty summery ensemble is probably your best bet. The dancing on tables portion of the evening is up to you.

Angelina Pivarnick

Women's Choker Neck Short Sleeve Cross Ruched Trim Wrap Tee, $10.99, Amazon

Women's Wig Long Straight, $19.99, Amazon

Winged eyeliner is a must. In addition to that, oversized shades, and jet black hair — jean shorts and a choker top round out the outfit.