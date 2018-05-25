Mornings at work can be really, really rough — trust me, I know how it is. Let me guess: your commute was probably unbearably long, I'm 100 percent sure that the office coffee machine isn't working right now, and Karen from accounting is most likely busting your chops about one thing or another, as per usual. Tough freaking times, man. I'm just really thankful that the internet exists on days like these, because these “I’m Gay, I’m Straight, I’m Bi” tweets will definitely relieve you of your misery and give you something to laugh about today.

If you haven't already seen the "I'm Gay, I'm Straight, I'm Bi" meme, it's straight up hilarious. It's basically structured like a checklist, showing a few different sexual preferences. Then the last option, which is checked off, is usually some sort of pop-cultural reference, whether it be sappy lyrics to a song, a goofy line from a show, or something else that's widely relatable... you know, in classic Twitter fashion. And that's basically the gist of it. I know it probably sounds kind of ridiculous, but as usual, Twitter got real creative coming up with some fantastic "alternative sexual orientations," and the results are beyond amazing. Here are a few of my personal favorites.

It's clear that some people are just really feeling the rhythm today, and I completely understand how that is. Maybe you'll end up identifying with a few of these music references too — I'm personally feeling that Britney Spears reference, though.

On the other hand, maybe you're feeling a little theatrical today. And that's OK, we've all felt this way at some point or another. I identify with TV and movies more than anything else on a regular basis, if I'm being quite honest.

Some people are just really feeling some things right now, and although these aren't specific references to anything, I'm sure you'll be able to relate to a few of them, as well. I mean, in all seriousness, I constantly feel like I'm three kids stacked in a trench coat.

Coming up with these memes makes way for so much creative potential, as in, it's almost dangerous. TBH I'm probably going to spend all of my free time today coming up with something funny for mine, but it's fine. Don't mind me, I'll just be in a meme-making frenzy.

I am seriously loving these memes, with every inch of my heart. I'm pretty positive it'll make your work day, like, 1,000 times more bearable. They're the work distraction that everyone needs in their lives. Now if you don't mind, I'm gonna go ahead and come up with my own version of the meme, because I feel like it's something I really have to do for myself.