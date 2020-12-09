These Hanukkah Zoom Backgrounds Will Help You Virtually Celebrate All 8 Nights

With Hanukkah festivities scheduled to start on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, families are beginning to navigate how they'll celebrate the Jewish holiday during the coronavirus pandemic. If you'll be apart from your loved ones this year, these Hanukkah Zoom backgrounds promise to bring plenty of festive cheer to your virtual celebration. From dreidel snow globes to some extremely aesthetic Star of David decorations, these ideas will deck out your online gathering with none of the work.

In light of holiday celebration guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 4, which caution against holding in-person celebrations (which pose mid to high levels of risk) in favor of a low-risk virtual party, you might want to consider holding the eight-day celebration with your friends and family over Zoom. While this year's festivities might look different if you're unable to gather with your loved ones to light candles on the menorah, play dreidel, or exchange gifts with one another, you can still incorporate traditional elements of the eight-night Jewish celebration into your Zoom call, thanks to the perfect backdrop.

Don't have time to prepare traditional foods or decorate your apartment with a menorah? You can virtually replicate any of these elements of the holiday with royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Pexels, or Unsplash, or using images from Hallmark's blog. Once you download the image and upload it through the virtual background tab, you'll be able to toast "L'chayim" to every night of Hanukkah without leaving your home.

1. Menora

Virtually light your menorah with this sleek dining room set up.

2. Cookies

What better way to start off your Hanukkah call than with a photograph showing a tantalizing cookie spread?

3. Dreidel Snow Globe

This snow globe with a blue and white dreidel, which is placed next to a wrapped gift, would be the perfect centerpiece to have IRL.

4. Aesthetic Star Of David

Speaking of centerpieces, this stunning Star of David made out of branches and flowers is sure to draw praise from your fellow callers.

5. Star Of David Ornament

Make the Holiday of Lights even more festive with this black and gold glitter Star of David ornament.

6. Cookies & Gifts Spread

You'll feel like you're ready to dig into your Hanukkah feast with this 'Gram-worthy spread, which includes cookies, gifts, and a white crochet tablecloth.

7. Challah

You might not be able to enjoy your grandma's challah this year, but this golden braided bread is a pretty good consolation prize.

8. Dreidel Game

This photograph of a dreidel set up from Hallmark will remind everyone to get their spinning tops out.

9. Candle Holder

This festive set up with a sign reading "Happy Hanukkah" and an electric menorah is a more modern take on the traditional centerpiece.

10. Star Of David Made Out Of Book Pages

Book lovers will love this unique Zoom background from Hallmark, which shows a Star of David made by folding pages of a book.

11. Happy Hanukkah Door Display

Virtually welcome your fellow Zoom callers with this cozy door display, which is complete with candles made out of fabric.

12. Hanukkah Traditional Foods

Missing your mom's Hanukkah feast? This aesthetic table set up with dark green place settings, a menorah, and whimsical napkins will make you feel like you're ready to dig in.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.