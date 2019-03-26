Class is in session! Glee's McKinley High alumni haven't exactly reunited to harmonize and sing a cappella since the hit teen drama wrapped in 2015, but that's about to change. Destined to roast each other in a way that would make Sue Sylvester proud, these Glee alumni are facing off on Drop the Mic in a rap battle that's only missing Mr. Schue's enthusiastic wordplay. Is there any chance the losers get hit in the face with slushies?

Hosted by Method Man and Hailey Bieber, Drop the Mic features celebrities competing in rap battles that often take brutally hilarious turns. Similar to the creation of Jimmy Fallon's Lip Sync Battle, the show originates from a segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Drop the Mic's third season recently aired rap battles between Jack and Kelly Osbourne, Joey Fatone and Joey McIntyre, and several Lost actors, just to name a few. In the words of a true Gleek, that's what you missed on the season, but its finale's mini-Glee reunion is definitely enough motivation to tune in. We can stop by for the last test without attending class all year, right?

In the episode, former cast members Amber Riley (Mercedes), Harry Shum Jr. (Mike), and Becca Tobin (Kitty) will team up against Heather Morris (Brittany), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina), and Kevin McHale (Artie) in an epic battle of rhythms. In TVLine's sneak peek of the battle, Ushkowitz pokes fun at Shum Jr.'s quick appearance in Crazy Rich Asians, Riley's Whitney Houston renditions, and Tobin joining Glee late in its run. Tobin claps back with jokes about the TV careers of Ushkowitz, Morris, and McHale.

Coach Sylvester is tearing up with pride somewhere.

The Drop the Mic reunion comes less than a month after Glee creator Ryan Murphy officiated star Lea Michele's wedding ceremony. According to PEOPLE, Tobin and Glee actors Darren Criss and Jonathan Groff were also in attendance. These other folks probably don't mind missing out on the rap battle, as it was never that pretty whenever the New Directions tackled the music genre in the choir room. Remember Mr. Schuester's "Thong Song" cover?

Glee concluded in 2015 after six seasons of competitions, hookups, and heartbreak. The show experienced a devastating turn of events IRL when leading man Cory Monteith died in 2013, prompting a more somber tone on the series. Regardless of the tragedy that reshaped Glee's story, a handful of cast members have discussed the possibility of reviving the series somehow. Jane Lynch, who won an Emmy for her work as Sue Sylvester, suggested to Us Weekly that a creative team could recycle Glee's concept with new characters in a different school. Michele has also expressed interest in reprising her role as Rachel Berry if the opportunity arose.

Don't stop believin' about the chance of the Gleeks stepping back into their competition outfits, but at least we have the Drop the Mic reunion to help us relive this high school drama. The season finale of Drop the Mic airs on Wednesday, March 27, at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.