These ‘Game Of Thrones’ Tarot Cards Include A Pairing That May Surprise You – EXCLUSIVE

The fates of those on Game of Thrones are hotly debated at the start of every season. The futures of some characters were already written and the ink already dry before the series was ever greenlit on HBO. But since the show has left the books behind, fans have resorted to every kind of fortune telling to guess at the fates of those still alive. And what better way to tell the fortunes of the Starks and Targaryens than with Game Of Thrones tarot cards?

Fans will be ecstatic to learn these Game of Thrones Tarot Cards are available for pre-order, and Elite Daily can exclusively reveal that they will be arriving in stores on March 20, 2018.

These officially licensed tarot cards from Chronicle Books feature gorgeous artwork and stunning renditions of images that are iconic to the show and the characters. They come in a deluxe boxed set, with the full tarot deck of 78 cards, including Major and Minor Arcana and the suits of Cups, Coins, Spears, and Swords. The drawings are rendered in such a way that you might not be surprised to see this set sitting on a shelf in Maggy The Frog's hut in the woods, or to see Lady Olenna dismissing a reading from them as poppycock.

For those who are not familiar with the path to divination, there is an accompanying hardcover booklet, which explains the symbolism of each card, along with all the various ways to use them for your tarot readings.

CHRONICLE BOOKS

The deck was created by Liz Dean, who believes the epic fantasy of Westeros fits the world of tarot perfectly:

Archetypes are the foundation of every great tale — and Game of Thrones is an outstanding story, a rich weave … From the icy landscapes beyond the Wall to the hot deserts of Dorne, the world of Game of Thrones is replete with symbolism: an abundant source for a new tarot deck.

So, let's take a look at some of the artwork included in the deck, some of which Elite Daily can also exclusively reveal. The Suit of Cups represents the water element, or in our case, ice. It also concerns displays of emotion and the expression of feelings. Cup cards are associated with "love, feelings, relationships and connections."

With the Starks being such close siblings, it only follows that they would be featured heavily in that suit.

CHRONICLE BOOKS CHRONICLE BOOKS

When it comes to the higher value cards, we also have Starks representing.

CHRONICLE BOOKS CHRONICLE BOOKS

Somehow, I cannot be surprised that Arya Stark is the Death card. It seems only fair.

But then there's the surprise of who joins who in the suits, like the Suit of Spears. The Spears, in this case, stand in for the more traditional "Suit of Wands," which is the fire element. One would assume this deck would be filled with Targaryen imagery.

CHRONICLE BOOKS CHRONICLE BOOKS

But instead, the Knight of Spears is filled by Jaime! We've always known that Jaime does not fit in with the Lannister family, as hard as he tries. He and Tyrion don't have the blind ambition or the fire in the belly, as it were, to ruthlessly take over. But putting him in the Targaryen suit is quite something.

CHRONICLE BOOKS CHRONICLE BOOKS

Note though that the Page of Swords, which should be the Lannister suit, features a Son of the Harpy. But since the Harpies are Daenerys' enemies, as is Cersei, this does make some sense.

(Poor Ghost, stuck outside the Tower.)

Cersei is featured as the Queen of Swords — seen on the cover of the deck — which should surprise no one. The Suit of Swords is the air element, which is the most dangerous and the most ambitious.

CHRONICLE BOOKS

We don't have any images from the Suit of Pentacles, the Earth element, but I would assume that would be where the Tyrells and Lady Olenna are featured.

Check out a few more of the cards below, including Judgement (The Night King), The Devil (Ramsay Bolton), Temperance (Sam Tarly), and one of my personal favorites, The Lovers, featuring Jon Snow and Ygritte on the top of The Wall.

CHRONICLE BOOKS CHRONICLE BOOKS CHRONICLE BOOKS CHRONICLE BOOKS

The Game of Thrones Tarot Cards will run $24.95 in the United States or £21.99 in the UK. Pre-order today!