Today is a huge day for wristwatch enthusiasts, because Samsung finally unveiled its first smart watch (!!!). The company announced the high tech accessory during its Galaxy Unpacked event, which began at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 9 in Brooklyn, New York. If you're live streaming the event on Samsung's website, you've probably seen the glorious debut of the new Galaxy Watch. It's sleek, stylish, and packed with all kinds of futuristic features. In fact, it's so dang awesome that you might have a hard time deciding between the Galaxy Watch versus the Apple Watch. If you're torn between which product you should add to your wardrobe, allow me to help.

Before you put your Apple Watch back in your closet and order Samsung's new Galaxy Watch, you should know about the main differences between the two. (By educating yourself, you'll know which choice is better for you.) For instance, one product might come in a color you'd prefer over the other, or there might be a certain feature you like that only comes on one of the watches. You don't have to play favorites, because the watch you choose is ultimately your decision. I'm just here to guide you through the process to make sure you know what each product has to offer.

Design Giphy There's an obvious difference between the Apple Watch and the Galaxy Watch when it comes to the design of each. As you know, the Apple Watch is rectangular, while the Galaxy watch is circular. If you're into the classic, circular wristwatch, then Samsung's choice might be right for you. The watches also differ when it comes to color. The Apple Watch Series 3 comes in seven colors, depending on which band you choose. The colors include pink, blue, gray, brown, white, silver, and black. Samsung's Galaxy Watch comes in three colors, including rose gold, silver, and black. Before the phone was announced, some folks picked up the rose gold option because of an accidental leak on Samsung's website, per T3. As a rose gold enthusiast, I'm thrilled that this is an option. Another difference between the Apple Watch and the Galaxy Watch is the size of the two. The Apple Watch Series 3 can come with a 38-millimeter band or a 42-millimeter band, while the Galaxy Watch comes with a 42-millimeter band or a 46-millimeter band.