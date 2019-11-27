A cool, trendy backpack that's fashionable and functional has become a millennial and Gen Z battle cry. Also beloved by Boomers and Gen Xers alike, it may very well be the one thing that unites us all. Regardless of whether you're looking to complete your VSCO Girl starter pack, to transport some "paperwork" home from your "filing cabinet" at work, or to "evenly distribute the weight across your back" on your commute home, a good backpack is within reach — and budget — right now no matter what generation you're shopping for, thanks exclusively to Fjällräven Kånken's Black Friday 2019 deals.

Kånken devotees will be the first to sing the in-demand bag's praises, and for good reason. As the brand's website boasts, the bags are intended to work for you no matter what lifestyle you're working with. Good in all-season terrain and inconspicuous enough to not cause an upheaval while using mass transportation, the bag's carrying structure allows you to choose your own adventure: handles at the top or adjustable shoulder straps.

If you're in the market for a new bag, your timing has never been better. Thanks to reduced prices at a number of retailers and the kickoff of the holiday season, you can spend the weekend scouting out the perfect new bag on Black Friday.

Here's where you can snag some Black Friday deals on Fjällräven's Kånken bags.

Urban Outfitters' Black Friday Sale

Over at Urban Outfitters, shoppers can currently take advantage of a buy one, get one 50% off deal and a free shipping deal, both of which include Fjällräven's Kånken bags — both full-size and mini. There are so many colors to choose from, so choose wisely and scoop 'em up before they sell out.

Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Amazon is already a powerhouse of every deal imaginable on Black Friday. Luckily, it seems a few different Fjällräven Kånken backpacks are discounted, again, in a bunch of different colorways. See below for just the tip of the iceberg in terms of options you can shop: