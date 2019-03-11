On Dec. 11, 2018, Trump met with Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in the White House Oval Office to talk about how they could avoid a possible government shutdown. During the meeting, Pence avoided confrontation by slipping back in his chair (which resulted in some hysterical memes), and Schumer attempted to chime in with some thoughts of his own. However, the real conversation was between Trump and Pelosi. While discussing disagreements between Trump and House Democrats, Trump claimed that everyone would have a "good discussion" in this meeting, but slid in a subtle remark about Pelosi as well.

"Nancy's in a situation where it's not easy for her to talk right now, and I understand that," Trump said during the meeting.

Follown Trump's comment, Pelosi quickly shut down Trump's remark with a clapback of her own. "Mr. President, please don't characterize the strength that I bring to this meeting," Pelosi responded. Elite Daily reached out to the White House and Speaker Pelosi for comment on the remark, but did not hear back.

While the meeting was intended to come to a tentative agreement on budget spending, it had zero positive results. Ultimately, the government shut down a few weeks later, and lasted well into the new year.