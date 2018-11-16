I've always thoroughly enjoyed doing goofy things to my dogs. I used to dress up my beloved Golden Retriever in all of my stretchiest T-shirts, shorts, and socks. Nowadays, on occasion, I'll dance for my mom's Irish Setters, just to laugh at their highly perplexed reactions. Most recently, though, the internet concocted the absolute greatest dog challenge of all time, known as "Dog Cheese," and it's exactly what it sounds like. So, if you haven't already seen these "Dog Cheese" tweets, I know for a fact you'll get a total kick out of them.

Tossing cheese onto your little pupper might sound... strange? Gross? A little bit mean? But, I'm very happy to report that absolutely none of these pups in the Twitterverse were harmed by this wholesome means of entertainment. In fact, they seem a little confused, and more excited, than anything else. The best part, though, is sometimes, if they're crafty enough (get it?) they're able to maneuver the cheese from their backs right into their mouths. And that's always a victorious win for them, isn't it? So, check out these lactose-lovin' pups in the videos below — I swear you'll get a total kick out of them.

Some of the pups that were challenged to play Dog Cheese have absolutely no idea what's going on. They are very confused about the fact that they suddenly have a slice of cheese on their backs, and the worst part is, they don't understand how to get it off. Let's be real, though — their slight struggle is a bit hilarious.

Other pups out there in the vast world of Twitter, on the other hand, caught on a bit more quickly. These sneaky and innovative pups were able to get the cheese slice off their backs themselves in a relatively quick amount of time... and that cheesy prize was oh so lovely.

One pup in particular gets a special shoutout, though, because he was way too quick for his owner. This guy totally won the Dog Cheese challenge by catching it on the fly, so it goes without saying that his little slice of heaven was well-deserved.

Wow, I really am obsessed with all of you lovely pups out there. Keep doing you, eating cheese, and having a blast.

In terms of talented doggos, on the other hand, there's nothing better than that French Bulldog who nailed the Mannequin Challenge back in 2016. The tiny pup lay very still with an impressive pile of Cheetos on his head, and I don't know about you, but it was probably the cutest thing I've ever seen in my entire life.

If you know me at all, you know I'm a sucker for a good boy (or girl) pupper. All the pups that were able to publicly participate in the Dog Cheese challenge were top notch, and if you haven't already tried tossing a slice at your pupper, I strongly suggest you give it a shot. They might surprise you (or make you laugh until you cry). Regardless, may the best pup win.