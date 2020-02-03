Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 ended on the show's most disturbing cliffhanger to date. On one end, Father Blackwood released something genuinely horrific into the world, in hopes of taking down the Spellmans once and for all. On the other, Sabrina innocently screwed with time and space for her own teenage selfish ends, proving sometimes the most well-meaning children can rip the world apart. These details about Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 4 suggest that next season will see a major comeuppance for everyone.

One of the exciting things about this new season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is watching it move away from the root of its initial intended home of The CW. (CAOS Parts 1 and 2 technically comprised Season 1, so Parts 3 and 4 are Season 2, etc.) Season 1 was a lot like a season of The CW's Riverdale. But Season 2 has gone wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey, creating two Sabrinas, one who gets to be a teenager topside on Earth and the other who rules in hell.

This is a significant departure from the norm. Riverdale, which CAOS spun off of, has a lot of plots but does not screw around with things like the fundamentals of the universe. But Netflix is the home of The Umbrella Academy and The Crown; big-budget shows that go the full time-warping and lavish miles. Sabrina's creator is starting to think more like them.

Speaking to The Wrap, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said the series is starting to treat "each episode... like its own mini horror movie."

I think one of the things that's really fun in Part 4 is we play a little bit like a demonic version of The Crown, with a lot of palace intrigue and a lot of jockeying for power between Lucifer and Madam Satan/Lilith and Sabrina. So that's something we explore. But the power struggle is mainly between Lilith and Lucifer. And that's kind of their big story even from the beginning of the series, this idea of power between the two of them.

Also, Father Blackwood's references to the Eldritch Terrors is indeed a direct reference back to H.P. Lovecraft, the writer responsible for some of the most significant horror tropes ever created. Aguirre-Sacasa says in Part 4, the show is going big with creating those for the small screen.

One of my favourite horror writers is H.P. Lovecraft, and there's a definite H.P. Lovecraft vibe to Part 4... we're taking very, very old primal ideas of horror and fear and unleashing them on Sabrina, on the Spellmans and on Greendale. And Greendale becomes a battleground for this really epic battle between evil and good and horror and sanity and it's huge, it's big.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 does not yet have a release date, but when it does, maybe plan on watching it in daylight.