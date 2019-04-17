TIME's 100 just unveiled their 100 Most Influential People of 2019 list and Chrissy Teigen made the cut! While this is a huge moment for the model and cookbook author, fans are making sure it's also a funny one. When Teigen shared with her Twitter following that she was thankful for the opportunity to be featured on TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list, she also asked them to photoshop her onto the cover. And all the Chrissy Teigen TIME cover memes that are resulting from Teigen’s request are hilarious!

It all started when TIME shared a tweet about Teigen being featured in their 100 Most Influential People list. In the tweet, the outlet quoted Eric Ripert who shared some words about why he loves Teigen so much. In his write-up on Teigen, he wrote:

She may be a top model, but all her life, Chrissy Teigen has liked to eat. She’s not shy about that—or anything else, really. She’s very opinionated, and I love her for it. But what I love most about Chrissy is that she’s very much herself. She may be glamorous and an icon in elegance, but she’s extremely approachable and warm. And above all, she’s a very proud mother and a tremendously supportive wife. I admire her so much.

TIME included some of those words in their tweet and Teigen quoted it and shared some words of her own. “I can’t believe this!! Thank you @time thank you thank you, Eric!! Can someone photoshop me onto the cover I didn’t get one feel free to use any photo,” she wrote.

And boy did fans deliver. Here’s a look at some of the best Chrissy Teigen TIME cover memes circulating right now:

If all these people seem like they’re trolling Teigen, they definitely are! And I bet she likes it that way. After all, Teigen is the queen of trolling on social media. Even her husband John Legend thinks so!

"She always is trolling me. She's my number one troll on Twitter," Legend told Jimmy Fallon in a December 2018 interview.

Now, why would he think that? Well, for starters, Teigen and legions of other people are convinced that Legend looks like Arthur the cartoon character. And she jokes about it every chance she gets! For example, in a June 2018 Instagram post, she shared a photo of her daughter Luna holding a plush version of Arthur. She captioned the photo with, “Luna and Daddy.”

She also commented under the photo with something even funnier:

This is my childhood Arthur doll. My mom has kept it all this time. Maybe I've been attracted to Arthur my whole life and now I found my real life human one.

Obviously, Teigen likes to poke fun at her hubby. But she also likes to poke fun at herself, so of course she would ask people to photoshop her on the cover of TIME. She knew very well that they would choose the most unflattering photos of her, so she’s definitely in on this joke!