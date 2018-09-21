Most celebrity break-ups tend to be messy, dramatic, and perfect for tabloid fodder. But every now and then, a celeb couple has the common sense and maturity to remain amicable in spite of their differences. And it’s those types of break-ups that make a lot of people take a step back and consider how they should handle their own relationship woes. Since amicable celebrity break-ups are so few and far between, I’ve put together a list of celebrity exes who are still friends. And let me tell you, you’re probably going to be surprised by some of the names on this list.

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato

Although Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas enjoyed a short-lived romance back in 2010, the two are still pretty close in 2018. Their relationship may have only lasted a few months, but for them, friendship seems to be forever.

In fact, Jonas took to Twitter to show his support for Lovato after her overdose in July 2018.

“Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi,” he wrote in a July 24 tweet.

It just goes to show that breakups don’t have to be bitter!

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin spent 11 years in marital bliss. The couple married in 2003 and had two children together, Apple and Moses. But in 2014, Paltrow and Martin announced that they had “consciously uncoupled” and made their divorce official two years later.

Despite all that, the former spouses remain incredibly close for the sake of their children. They’re so close, in fact, that Paltrow even refers to Martin as her “brother” these days.

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney shared a special connection that lasted for just about five years. From 2011 to 2016, the two were inseparable. That is, until their ambition and busy schedules got in the way of romance.

But even with their careers now in full swing, they still somehow find ways to support each other. Take Lady Gaga’s newfound success with A Star is Born, for example. When asked what he thought about the praise Gaga is getting for her performance, Kinney had nothing but great things to say.

“Proud. Only proud,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I want it to do really, really well.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gaga and Kinney prove beyond all doubt that love, even when not romantic, can transcend all things.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are probably two of the best examples of exes who are there for each other even if they don’t really need to be. The two were married for a whole decade before splitting in June 2015. But during those fateful 10 years, they formed a bond that seemingly can’t be broken. Not only did they have two children together, but they also found a sense of kinship that continues to this day.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For example, Garner recently stepped in to help Affleck during some troubling times. As Affleck has continued to live with addiction, Garner has been there as a support system. No doubt he’d do the same for her if the tables were turned.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

In 2014, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony announced that they were on the road to divorce. But that didn’t stop them from remaining the best of friends. The two were married for seven years and in that time had two children, Max and Emme. And it’s those kids that have kept Lopez and Anthony grounded in life and in their friendship with each other.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a 2017 appearance on Live with Kelly, Lopez opened up about her relationship with Anthony.

“You know, I got to tell you, you and Marc Anthony have this, like, not-together-couple thing down pat, like, down,” Lopez revealed. “We are like best friends. We are making an album now. Actually, he’s helping me make my Spanish album. At first I was like, we’re good with the kids, but if we start working together, are we going to start going at each other again? But it’s been awesome. Honestly, I think it’s even helped our relationship and it’s made things even better.”

Amazing how all these couples have kept so close even in spite of all their differences!