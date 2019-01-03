I don't know about you, but I'm a total sucker for gummy bears. Whether they're tropical-flavored, rosé-infused, or straight up Haribo, I want to try 'em all. That's why I was so excited to taste CBD-infused gummy bears by Pure Hemp. Until recently, I've never had a CBD-infused gummy — and it turns out that they're my favorite type. Between the gummies' sweet flavors and calming effects, I wouldn't mind swapping regular candy for CBD-infused goodies from now on.

Sure, I wouldn't down an entire bag of CBD-infused gummy bears like normal candy, because one or two gummies usually do the trick. Before you dive into a bottle of your own, you must remember that the candies are CBD-infused. What does that mean, exactly? For starters, CBD (aka cannabidiol) is one component of the cannabis plant that's known for its calming side effects. Unlike its psychoactive counterpart (THC), CBD won't get you high. Instead, it's known for helping consumers relieve pain, anxiety, insomnia, and so much more.

Now that you know what CBD does, let's dive into the gummy bear jar. My CBD-infused gummies — rightfully called Yummy Bears — are from Pure Hemp. In case you're unaware, Pure Hemp is an online shop that sells everything from CBD oils to CBD-infused coffee. (FYI, I tried that, too — and it's my new favorite.)

As you can see, one bottle of Yummy Bears contains 300 milligrams of CBD (and there are 20 bears total). Whenever I dive in for a gummy, I usually only take one or two in order to feel the CBD's benefits. According to Pure Hemp's product page for the bears, that's also the amount of gummies the company recommends for its customers. In other words, try not to get too caught up in how delicious the bears taste — because one or two should do the trick.

So, how do the gummy bears taste, after all? TBH, they're really freaking good. As someone who's tried straight CBD oil, I can confidently say that I can't taste it at all while snacking on the gummies. Each one is sweet and sugary without being too overbearing, unlike other gummy bear candies that I grew up eating. Apparently, the ingredients used to make Pure Hemp's Yummy Bears are natural — and you can learn more about them by clicking here.

Now that you know what the bears taste like, you're probably wondering how they make you feel. I personally feel a sense of relaxation and stress relief whenever I consume them. It's a peaceful, yet focused feeling that I'm a big fan of. But if you're feeling pain somewhere in your body, the CBD in the gummies will reportedly target that area to help you feel better. If you want to know more about the gummies' key benefits, you can read them on Pure Hemp's product page. These bears are basically magical, y'all.

If you're hoping to give them a try, you can buy a bottle on Pure Hemp's website for $35 (it used to be $69, but it's currently on sale). Once you receive your gummies, take it slow. If you ask me, less is more. Follow Pure Hemp's usage directions and enjoy your sweet CBD treat.