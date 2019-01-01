I have to admit: I'm a big coffee person. The first thing I do whenever I wake up is brew myself a cup of joe — and if I don't, my entire day is usually thrown off. My go-to choice is always something strong, which typically leaves me feeling awake (but a little bit jittery). However, I recently tried a different type of coffee that's about to change my caffeine routine for the better. I'm talking about CBD-infused ground coffee by Pure Hemp. Its active CBD components mixed with its coffee characteristics gave me a mellow caffeine buzz unlike any other.

Let's take a step back, though. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is the non-psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. Unlike its psychoactive counterpart, THC, CBD will not get you high. Instead, CBD is often used to treat pain, anxiety, nausea, and more, according to CBDOilReview.org. It's even known to be a sedative compound, per Huffington Post. With that being said, you might be wondering how something so relaxing could be utilized within a cup of coffee. Believe me, I wondered the same exact thing. However, after trying CBD-infused coffee for myself, I realized that it made me feel awake and so much more.

Courtesy of Amanda Fama

So, what did it do to me? There were a few stages, so I'll start from the beginning. After brewing a cup of Pure Hemp's CBD Ground Coffee, I poured it into my mug and began sipping. Almost immediately, I felt super relaxed. However, it wasn't the kind of "relaxed" feeling that I experience before falling asleep. Instead, it was more of a peaceful sensation with every sip. Instead of feeling hyped up (like I usually do after having coffee), I felt calm, cool, collected, and ready to start my day.

Of course, those zen feelings mixed with caffeine created a unique concentration that I rarely feel with coffee. Instead of thinking about one million things at once (like I usually do), Pure Hemp's cup of joe helped me focus deeply on one thing at a time. In addition to feeling focused and in control of my thoughts, I felt awake and ready to start my day. It was an energized, yet peaceful sensation. Pure Hemp's CBD Ground Coffee doesn't hold back on the caffeine, either. According to Pure Hemp CBD, there is approximately 95 to 200 milligrams of caffeine in an 8-ounce cup of coffee, depending on how much coffee grounds you use.

Now, you're probably wondering how much CBD was included in my mug when I gave it a try. According to Pure Hemp, each medium roast bag includes 90 milligrams of active CBD. However, each cup only includes 5 milligrams of active CBD. Based off of my reaction to the CBD-infused coffee, a little goes a long way. However, your reaction might be different than mine — so make sure you know how your body reacts to CBD before downing multiple mugs.

If you're hoping to give it a try for yourself, you can buy medium roast CBD Ground Coffee on Pure Hemp's website for $30. After trying it, decide whether you'd prefer it in the morning or as a mellow afternoon pick-me-up. In my opinion, it's great for either.