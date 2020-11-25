With Black Friday just days away, it's the perfect time to finally snap up some of the hottest tech products of the moment. If you've been waiting for the right moment to spring for a new pair of wireless earbuds or a TV, these Black Friday 2020 tech deals ensure you'll get some of the lowest prices of the year. From AirPods Pros for just $169 to up to $900 off the new iPhone 12 models, there are so many wallet-friendly promotions to take advantage of.

When purchasing your new tech gadget, keep in mind that companies will be continually updating their discounts to compete with other retailers and encourage customers to make a purchase, meaning prices could potentially fluctuate from day to day. For example, you'll want to wait until Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET to take advantage of Walmart's deep discounts on Apple products, which include a new low price of $169 for the AirPods Pro and $119 for an Apple Watch Series 3.

As always, follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11 when shopping for your new gadgets and try to opt for contactless pick-up or delivery if possible. If you do decide to shop in-store, wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others if possible, and wash your hands after handling after packaging.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

$80 Off AirPods Pro

Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET online, you can score the AirPods Pro for just $169 at Walmart (originally $249). Before the sale, they're discounted to $199.

Get 40% Off Apple Watch Series 3

Also on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET, you can save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 3 when you pay $119 (originally $199). Ahead of the sale it's discounted to $179.

Almost 20% Off Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

50% Off Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones

42% Off All-New Echo Dot (4th Gen)

47% Off Fire HD 10 Tablet

$100 Off iPad Pro

$150 Off Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

$150 Off New Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display

$100 Off Apple MacBook Air (13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)

Save $40 On Element 32" 720p HD LED Roku TV

Over $700 Off SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in

$80 Off Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV U515CV-U

Up To $900 Off On iPhone 12 Line With Activation & Qualified Trade-In With AT&T

Keep in mind that many companies are continuing to lower prices on some of the hottest gadgets leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so don't be afraid to shop around and compare price tags to get the best deal.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.