With Black Friday just around the corner, a number of phone carriers are making it easier to upgrade your device without breaking the bank. If you're shopping around for a new iPhone or Samsung Galaxy, these Black Friday phone deals for 2020 offer some of the best prices of the year. From BOGO promotions to free devices, here are some of the sweetest holiday discounts to take advantage of leading up to Thanksgiving.

As retailers begin to roll out holiday price cuts earlier than ever due to the ongoing pandemic, it's never been a better time to catch a steal on a phone upgrade. With AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Best Buy offering specials ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year, you can purchase devices online or in-store for pick-up and delivery. This post will be updated with Black Friday phone deals as they become available. Per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11, you should opt for contactless pick-up or delivery if possible and avoid running unnecessary errands. If you do plan to come into contact with others when buying your new phone, wear a face mask when out in public, keep your distance from other people, and wash your hands after handling packaging or leaving a store.

AT&T iPhone Deals

As of Nov. 20, for a limited time, AT&T is allowing new and existing customers to score up to $700 off an iPhone with an eligible trade-in, which could get you a free iPhone 12 mini. Your trade-in device must have a value of at least $95 for the $700 credit. You can get an iPhone XS, XR, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max as part of this promotion. Keep in mind this deal includes an installment agreement, taxes on the upfront cost of your phone, and an activation fee.

AT&T Samsung Deals

For Galaxy phones, AT&T is offering similar holiday discounts. For a limited time as of Nov. 20, you can trade in a phone with between a value of $35 to $94 to get up to $700 (or a free Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G) in bill credits on your new device. According to the fine print, you'll be getting these bill credits over 30 monthly installments and will need to pay for any applicable fees and add a new line of service or upgrade an existing line.

Verizon iPhone Deals

As of Nov. 20, you can save up to $1,300 off an iPhone 11 Pro, an instead of paying $799.99 per month for an iPhone 12, you can score the same plan for $700 off eligible trade-in. Verizon will also be offering similar discounts on other new iPhones, including the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The deals end Sunday, Nov. 22.

Verizon Samsung Deals

For Samsung phones, as of Nov. 20, Verizon is offering up to $1,350 off a Galaxy S20+ 5G for customers who have eligible trade-ins and choose an unlimited plan. And customers who upgrade can score up to $400 off their device with an eligible trade-in.

T-Mobile iPhone Deals

As of Nov. 20, over at T-Mobile, you can get between $230 to $830 off your iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12, potentially scoring your device for free after monthly bill credits. To get in on the savings, you need to join and trade in an eligible device, which includes an iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max.

T-Mobile is also offering 50% off an iPhone SE, which you can get via 24 bill credits when you add a line.

T-Mobile Samsung Deals

T-Mobile is offering a few promotions on Samsung devices as of Nov. 20, including a buy one, get one $1000 off deal on any eligible Samsung Galaxy 5G phone. When you purchase one of these phones and activate at least two lines, you'll get the second device free via 24 monthly bill credits.

Best Buy Samsung Deals

Best Buy has Samsung phone deals starting Sunday, Nov. 22, including $300 to $400 off a Samsung Galaxy FE 5G with qualified activation, up to $750 off the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G or Note20 5G Series, and the iPhone SE starting at $199.99.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.