Gigi Hadid took her time sharing her pregnancy with the world, and rightfully so. The model was open about keeping things private for her and boyfriend Zayn Malik until she felt the time was right. When Hadid finally began showing off her baby bump on social media, fans were wowed by the stunning images she shared. On Monday, Aug. 31, Instagram was blessed with behind-the-scenes videos from Gigi Hadid's baby-bump shoot and they show just how much she's embracing motherhood already.

Hadid first began showing off photos from her maternity shoot on Aug. 26, writing that she's "growin an angel." Reflecting on the time she's spent carrying her and Malik's baby girl, she added: "Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡ will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!"

While fans were in love with the personal photos that the notoriously private model shared, they were even more surprised on Aug. 31, when Hadid shared more images of herself at 33 weeks pregnant. She was also sure to include a series of behind-the-scenes videos that showed how the shoot went down, and Hadid was absolutely glowing in them all.

"Making of," she captioned the post with a smiley face. While Hadid made the photoshoot look effortless, she later explained that it wasn't easy to pose for the photos during her third trimester — but it was well worth it.

“I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me,” Hadid shared with her followers on Twitter. “But was definitely more tiring than working normally. Got through the second look and was like ‘guys I think I can only do two more’ hahaaaa.”

News of Hadid's pregnancy broke in late April, and days later she confirmed the reports during a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon. Hadid and Malik will welcome a baby girl later this fall, and fans simply cannot wait to share in their joy.