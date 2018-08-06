I can't remember a single day when I was early in high school. Some days, I ran into homeroom just as the bell was ringing, but for the most part, getting there late landed me my regular spot in Saturday-morning detention. It's not that I wanted to spend my weekends in a classroom, but I was new at doing my makeup, so naturally, it took me longer to get ready. Luckily, the best back to school 2018 makeup trends are not only easy to recreate, but they won't make you late to class. Where were these when I was 16?

In the past, makeup was all about rules. You'd wear brighter colors in the summer and more muted shades in the fall. Back then, you'd never wear glitter during the day or after a certain age. So, here's the deal with fall 2018 makeup: It's all about breaking the rules. I'm talking bold colors beyond the beach and shiny accents for day. And in case you're thinking you'd rather press snooze than spend your entire morning perfecting your makeup look, don't you worry. I'm a lazy girl too, and I promise none of the below will take you more than 10 minutes. Scroll on for four of the best looks you can wear to school all year long. Disclaimer: Your entire class will be copying your look before homecoming.

Popsicle Lips:

Stephanie Montes

I'm obsessed with the look of this trend. As the name suggests, it gives the illusion that you've been lounging beachside, sucking on a popsicle all afternoon. Press play for a professional approach to getting the look — but honestly, I just use my finger to blot on some color on the inner parts of my lips.

Shop The Look:

Urban Decay Lo-Fi Lip Mousse ($22; sephora.com)

Flesh Lip Compact ($24; fleshbeauty.com)

Colored Mascara:

Stephanie Montes

Colored mascara is the most versatile and most underutilized look in the beauty book. You'll wear mascara anyway, so just swap your go-to black for bright hue. Match the shade to your eye shadow, create contrast with a complementary color, or skip the eye shadow altogether and keep the focus on your lashes.

Shop The Look:

Urban Decay Double Team Special Effect Colored Mascara ($24; urbandecay.com)

NYX Cosmetics Color Mascara ($7; walmart.com)

Glitter Eyes:

Glitter can absolutely be wearable for a day at school — it's just all in the approach. Make a sparkly makeup look feel effortless when you pair your shadow with a dewy, lightweight foundation, nude lips and groomed brows.

Shop The Look:

Make Up For Ever Diamond Powder ($25; sephora.com)

Colored Brows:

I told you this year was all about color — even your brows can use an unexpected shade. Reach for a colored brow gel the next time you comb your arches. It takes a few seconds to apply, and makes a huge impact on your look.

Shop The Look:

Benefit Cosmetics 3D BROWtones Instant Color Highlights ($24; sephora.com)

Now all you need are fall's best back-to-school fashion items and you're set to rule the school year.