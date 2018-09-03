What's the best thing about getting a good night's rest? Is it feeling refreshed in the morning? No. Is it the healing powers of slumber on your mind and body? Nope. Is it just being able to shut out the rest of the world for a few hours? Nuh-uh. The best part of a good night's sleep is... drum roll... sex dreams, baby! We all have them, so don't be shy. Plus, depending on when you were born, you may even be able to guess what kind of sex dreams you have based on your zodiac sign.

Sometimes, sex dreams are about exploring things that you wouldn't dare consider in waking life. They could be about working out pent-up aggression or energy, or they could be your subconscious sending you a message that you're feeling some sort of way about someone, whether you're ready to admit it or not. Whatever the motivation, I think we can all agree that sex dreams are pretty awesome, and nothing to be ashamed of. Embrace them for what they are and also use them as an opportunity to get to know something you maybe didn't even realize about yourself. In the meantime, here's what you are most likely to dream about based, on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Sex in a public place. Giphy Adventurous and impulsive Aries is turned on by both the thrill of following your urges — wherever they take you — and of possibly being caught. So while Aries may only dream of sex in a public place tonight, this sign, which is ruled by Mars (the planet of passion and aggression), is just as likely to make it a reality tomorrow.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): Sex with the one that got away. Giphy Oh Taurus, once you fall for someone you never truly let go. One way to keep that passion burning is by keeping the love affair alive in your dreams. So no doubt, there are definitely some exes parading through your imaginary bed while you’re, well, in bed.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): A threesome… or foursome… or… Giphy Versatile and lively Gemini could always do with a little more stimulation and experiment, so no wonder their nocturnal sexual policy is the more the merrier! Their sex dreams usually include a very ~fluid~ guest list.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Great sex with your partner. Giphy Always loving and loyal Cancer wouldn’t dream (literally) of cheating on their partner, so if they're currently coupled, they will likely spend their dreams with the one they love. Single Cancers are not far off from this, and they dream of the one who still has their heart, whether that's an ex or a current crush.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): Sex in front of an audience. Giphy Any shyness the exhibitionist of the zodiac has fades away in REM, which is why they are most likely to indulge in their ultimate fantasy: being ogled by an adoring audience while getting it on.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22): Sex with someone you’d never hook up with in real life. Giphy Virgo may be modest, shy, and practical, but believe me when I say they are the closet freak of the zodiac — or at least they would be if they could just let themselves go. Which is why in the safe space of their dreams, there are no taboos, and often they find themselves dreaming about someone they would never hook up with in waking life. But hey, what are dreams for?

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22): Making sweet love with “the one.” Giphy Libras are all heart, and whether or not they will admit it, they really believe that someday they'll find the one — that is, if they haven’t already. So, when they dream about sex, it's usually with that one special person, whether they have a face to put on it or not.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): BDSM, baby! Giphy Scorpios are notorious for their intense and powerful libido — hey, blame it on their ruling (dwarf) planet, Pluto, which is associated with power. So, while there's really nothing off limits for the Scorpion in waking life, it can be hard for them to find a partner that can match their passion, which is why their dreams are no holds barred — and likely include plenty of leather.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): Sex in the great outdoors. Giphy Sag is really just a child of nature who feels their most comfortable and turned on when they're in the great outdoors. So for them, the sex dream is in a field of flowers, or maybe up against a tree. Just so long as it's grounded, literally.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): Domming your rival. Giphy For the ultimate go-getter of the zodiac, everything is about power and competition — and sex dreams are a great place to work out some pent up aggression. This can get quite literal, to the point where it becomes a game of domination and submission with their rivals, with Cap very much on top. Hot!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): Sex with a friend. Giphy Well, this is awkward. Aquarius tends to fall for their friends without meaning to or even really realizing it's happening — that is, until suddenly they wake up all hot and bothered after a night of hot-friend dream action. From there on, there's no stopping that crush.