Can you think of a better wardrobe staple than a solid, comfortable, durable pair of jeans? I mean, the different washes, cuts, and styles all go with everything, are (usually) comfy, and look effortlessly cool. For Amazon Prime Day 2020, Levi's denim is on sale. It's always a good time to splurge on a quality pair of denim, and with Prime Day's Levi's deals, you don't even have to splurge. That's right, the usually price-y jeans are on sale for as low as $30 during Prime Day. The sales are only available for Amazon Prime Members until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 14, so time's a-ticking on your discount Levi's dreams.

Levi's have been the it jean since the brand invented jeans back in the 1870s — and it's still the king of denim today. But, Prime Day isn't just about jeans. You can also score a denim jacket, a fall must-have. And, with Levi's tried and true fabric, you know you'll be able to wear these pieces for seasons to come.

Pants season is here, and I, for one, am a little bored of loungewear. (Of course, I type while wearing sweatpants and an oversized sweatshirt.) Anything to make me feel more like a person when I leave the house is a welcome item. And if it's on sale, all the better. Get your denim on with Amazon Prime Day's sale on Levi's.

Don't mess with perfection; there's a reason the Levi's 501 Original Fit Jean ($65, Amazon) have been mostly unchanged for almost 150 years. There's nothing more classic than the straight-leg silhouette. You can keep things fitted or go a size up to get a roomier look.

For a modern look, Levi's Boyfriend Jeans ($36, Amazon) have the relaxed style that's become so popular in recent years. The tapered leg gives you a tailored, refined look, but they're still loose enough to be totally comfy.

Black jeans are always a must-have item. Every time I don't know what to wear, a pair of black jeans gives me an effortlessly cool look I feel good in no matter what my plans are. I especially love the faded look of Levi's Wedgie Skinny Jeans ($50, Amazon). This style is available in a few different washes, too. If you're not feeling the black, the wine colored shade is a great alternative.

You don't know how much you've needed a jean jacket until you get one. Enter: Levi's Original Trucker Jacket ($48, Amazon). It has a cropped cut and hangs loose for easy movement. Personally, I think it looks great with a pair of jeans for the ultimate Canadian tuxedo look.

The Levi's Women's Classic Mid Rise Skinny Jeans ($30, Amazon) give skinny jeans a whole new look. This cut is slim, but not obnoxiously tight, and hits just above the ankle, so you can show off all your fave fall shoes.

The distressed look isn't everyone's favorite, but I love how it breaks up the denim a bit and lets your knees breathe. The Levi's 724 High Rise Jeans ($36, Amazon) only come in a light wash, which looks great with not only the deeper colors of fall but also layered with other dark wash denim items.

A simple pattern that'll shake up your denim game is the 721 High Rise Jeans ($36, Amazon) in the pinstripe print. Since the stripes are so thin, the look isn't overwhelming, and you can pair them with any top for an easy, pattern-blocked outfit.

Just because it's well past Labor Day, doesn't mean white is banned from your rotation. The Classic Mid Rise Skinny Jeans ($36, Amazon) can be dressed up or down for any event you have coming up.