These Adidas x 'Game Of Thrones' Sneakers Are All You Need To Prep For The Final Season

When it comes to the most anticipated television events of 2019, the premiere of one show in particular reigns supreme. It's so buzzy, in fact, that an entire range of footwear has been designed specifically in its honor. A lineup of Adidas x Game Of Thrones sneakers is coming at you at the end of this month in celebration of the epic series' last season, meaning you can say your final hello to Arya, Sansa, Jon, Daenerys, and the whole crew in true super fan style. I'm not crying, you're crying!

Officially set to premiere on Sunday, April 14, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will undoubtedly leave fans feeling all of the feels. What will we do without our visual addiction to feed every year? How will we get our fix of fantastical creatures and far out love stories and general badassery? (Thank god for Westworld, am I right?) A GOT-less life is no life at all but at least we'll be able to wear our love for the show on our feet for all of time.

On March 22, Adidas is releasing a lineup of six-limited edition re-imaginings of their classic Ultraboost sneaker, with each one repping a different hero, villain, or house in the coolest of ways. Pick your side and wear it proud.

Each shoe within the collection was designed for premium comfort and performance, with "signature BOOST midsole technology for unlimited energy return, a Primeknit upper for lightweight performance, and the iconic heel counter for adaptability and support," according to a press release. In other words, they're going to make you feel powerful AF—just imagine the havoc Arya could wreak with a pair of these sneakers on.

Appropriately, first up is the Stark style, which features a an all-grey color way featuring three smoky shades. Seeing as House Stark rules Winterfell in the frigid north and their sigil is a grey direwolf, the palette of the shoe makes total sense. Winter might be leaving, but these sneakers are most certainly coming in

Next up is the Lannister sneaker, which boasts a crimson and gold color way—the same colors that represent House Lannister. If these shoes could talk you'd certainly hear them roar.

And of course, the black style is dedicated to none other than the Night's Watch, the military order who dedicate their lives to holding the Wall and wear only black.

House Targaryen is so cool that it's deserving of two shoes, the first of which boasts a red, orange, yellow, and jet black color way that clearly references their sigil, the three-headed dragon. They're literally fire.

A second Targaryen pair to match the Queen of Dragons' iconic silvery blonde locks? Yes. Yes, please.

And finally, the most chilled out sneaker of all. Inspired by the White Walkers, this style features semi-translucent periwinkle details, with a frosty color palette over all. Beyond cool.

The sneakers will be available exclusively at adidas.com and at select retailers and will be priced at $180.