Spring break is quickly approaching. If you've already planned out how you're going to spend every second of this fabulous week, you're probably making great headway. But if you haven't started planning quite yet (No judgement, I promise.), I'm here to help. I know that traveling during spring break is your dream, and it's actually way more accessible than you think it is. Luckily, a ton of hotels in some of the best hotspot destinations are offering spring break 2019 travel deals that are definitely way too good to pass up.

From stunning destinations like Guatemala and Puerto Rico, to fun getaways that are closer to home, like Orlando and New York City, your dream destination spring break is just a couple of clicks away. You can relax on a beach, explore a bustling city, go on tours of ancient ruins, head to a theme park, or go skiing in a cute town.

Your spring break can be anything that you want it to be. And even though it might sound tempting to take the entire week to sleep and catch up on your Netflix queue, why not do that in a more exciting destination? Make sure you take advantage of these hotel deals so you have an unforgettable spring break 2019.

1 The Westin Playa Bonita — Panama City, Panama Courtesy of The Westin Playa Bonita If you and your friends are looking for a mixture of a tropical rainforest and beachy escape for your spring break getaway that will leave you feeling completely refreshed, head to The Westin Playa Bonita in Panama City. The hotel is just outside of the central city area, so you're close enough to go exploring, and it's also on the beach so you can get your tan on. Rates start at just $218 per night, which is already a steal (especially if you're traveling with a group), but you should also consider booking the Escape! Spa package. You'll get two 25-minute massages in their Sensory Spa by Clarins, access to the wellness circuit at the spa, 15 percent taken off of any additional treatment, and a 20 percent discount on Clarins products. Just make sure you click on the "deals and packages" tab when you're booking on their site.

2 Sun Valley Resort — Sun Valley, Idaho Courtesy of Sun Valley Resort Spring break doesn't always mean heading to the beach. Snow sports might be more up your alley, so Sun Valley, Idaho is definitely a spot worth checking out. Sun Valley Resort is home to the Sun Valley Inn, which recently underwent a massive renovation — so you and your crew will have an extremely luxurious ski trip starting at just $269 per night. This spring break, the resort is making your snow bunny dreams even more of a reality by offering a fourth night free after you book the first three. They are also offering $86 off a three-day lift ticket. Make sure you check out their deals page for more information, and call them at 1 (800) 786-8259 to book.

3 Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel — Flores, Guatemala Courtesy of Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel Museum & Spa I don't know about you, but for me, a dream spring break vacation involves a cozy bungalow tucked away in the jungle with a private jacuzzi and some seriously breathtaking views. Lucky for you (and me), Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel in Guatemala offers just that. The hotel is close to the Tikal, Uaxactún, and Yaxhá ruins, so you can go sightseeing when you're not enjoying your private deck and #views. If you book now through March 31, 2019 through their Discover Eternal Spring page, you can save 30 percent per night (when you book two nights), with rates starting at just $249. The rate includes complimentary breakfast as well as boat rides to Monkey Island.

4 Marriott Puerta Vallarta Resort & Spa — Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Courtesy of Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa The Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort offers the best kind of getaway you can possibly imagine. The hotel features views of both mountains and beaches, and allows you to explore the beauty and culture of the area while also enjoying the amenities of the resort. You can sip the hotel's custom blend of tequila, or try out a detox session that features treatments inspired by ancient Huichol traditions. This spring break, take advantage of the Discover Puerto Vallarta package. Starting at $323 per night, the package includes an ocean-view room (which comes with a private balcony), a welcome beverage, complimentary breakfast, a city tour of Puerto Vallarta for two, and a 30-minute agave syrup sea salt scrub. Make sure you enter code "ZJL" when you check out.

5 Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive — Orlando, Florida Courtesy of Visit Orlando and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Spring break is a great time for you to get away from your college town and head to a theme park for a really fun and unforgettable trip. The Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive is just a quick drive away from Universal Studios and Sea World, and is in the heart of Orlando so you can explore all that the city has to offer. If you stay there for three or more nights (rates starting at $327 per night), you'll receive two free adult tickets to ICON Orlando, SKELETONS: Museum of Osteology, and Orlando StarFlyer. Check out more details on their special offers page.

6 The Redbury — New York City, New York Courtesy of The Redbury If you've ever dreamed of heading to The Big Apple for spring break, The Redbury is here to make your vision a reality. With rates starting at just $129 per night, you can stay at a beautiful hotel that's just a short walk or subway ride away from NYC landmarks like Madison Square Park, the Flatiron building, Grand Central Station, Times Square, and much more. Their Winter is the New Summer Package will get you 20 percent off the best available rate, as well as a $100 dining credit. All you have to do is book your trip by March 15 with the code WINTER.

7 Jamaica Inn — Ocho Rios, Jamaica Courtesy of Jamaica Inn When you think of ideal beachy getaways for spring break, Jamaica is probably one of the first places that comes to mind. Jamaica Inn is located in stunning Ocho Rios. It has the perfect view of white sand beaches and beautiful turquoise waters. You can relax and unwind for the entire week, or even just quickly recharge over a quick weekend away. If you travel now through March 31, you can save 17 percent on their normal daily rates, as long as you book at least three nights. The special rate also includes breakfast for two during the entirety of your stay.