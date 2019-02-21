Shopping for beauty products at Costco was never something we really did as a family growing up. But shopping for knockoff Ugg boots at Costco? Running around to score all of the best food samples at Costco? Driving the employees insane at Costco? Check, check, and (major) check. The wholesale store was basically the Marsh crew's little slice of heaven for its cheap prices and ability to feed us kids a full lunch for zero dollars, and the new discovery that it now also stocks some seriously ace beauty buys only elevates it to an even higher echelon of cool in my mind. I know it sounds weird, but just trust me on this.

While I highly recommend becoming a member in order to get in on brands like La Mer, Shiseido, Peter Thomas Roth, Dior, Guerlian, and more that only Costco card-carriers can access, the brands that are available to all are also incredibly covetable. I'm talking skincare and makeup products by brands including Boscia, Blossom Jeju, and Butter London, so don't sleep on Costco beauty! Naturally, you'll be able to score it all in discounted form (the power of wholesale), so before you head to more expensive beauty retailers check for what you need at Costco first. Below, seven of the best products to shop from the megastore now.

What's The Tea

boscia MATCHA Magic Super-Antioxidant Mask $25 Costco Buy Now

Just as drinking matcha tea has serious health benefits, smearing it all over your face in mask form has serious complexion benefits. It'll detoxify, decongest, and de-stress your skin thanks to its richness in antioxidants, while also helping to absorb excess oil and minimize redness .

Ready, Set

KARL LAGERFELD + MODELCO Runway Ready Set $25 Costco Buy Now

The late Karl Lagerfeld was a creative genius within every industry he touched, so you know any beauty offering with his name on it is going to be good. This limited-edition set includes a Lip Contour Lipstick, Lip Enhancer Lip Liner, Eyeshadow Edit Palette, and Lip Gloss, meaning it's basically half of an entire makeup bag in one.

In Full Bloom

Blossom Jeju Pink Camellia Soombi Cream and Serum Set $80 Costco Buy Now

Yes, Costco stocks K-beauty! This set of Blossom Jeju's Pink Camellia Soombi Blooming Flower Cream and Pink Camellia Soombi Blooming Essence Serum is an excellent first step towards your glowiest, most hydrated skin ever.

Sun's Out

MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème SPF 48 Broad Spectrum UVA-UVB Sunscreen FSA Eligible $18 Costco Buy Now

Protecting your skin against the sun on a daily basis is so important, and this Mineral Crème sunscreen will help you do just that without having to deal with a heavy or oily formula. It's lightweight, features broad-spectrum protection, and boasts antioxidant sun repair benefits.

Brow Down

The Brow Gal Eyebrow Styling Starter Kit $40 Costco Buy Now

Featuring two Eyebrow Pencils with Sharpeners, one Highlighter Pencil, and one Water Resistant Eyebrow Gel, this brow pack is all you need to achieve your best arches ever. It also comes in two shades, so there'll be an option for you.

Glow Up

Perricone MD No Highlighter Highlighter $17 Costco Buy Now

This lightweight highlighter is meant to feel like you're not wearing anything on your face and is infused with Vitamin C Ester, which helps to brighten the skin and diffuse the appearance of sun damage. A highlighter that also heals? Into it.

Lash Out

Love Lash Magnetic Lashes Bundle $44 Costco Buy Now

Magnetic lashes are having a huge moment, and where else but at Costco could you score three sets for $44?