True life: I've been reprimanded by both baristas and friends alike several times in the last week for prematurely ordering a pumpkin spice latte (PSL) in the middle of August. What can I say? I just can't help myself once I get a whiff of that straight-up irresistible medley of sweet-and-tangy spices. I'm way too excited to get back into the swing of consuming all things pumpkin spice. If you're also looking forward to enjoying the most quintessential fall flavor, these six pumpkin spice Target products are definitely what you'll find yourself craving this season.

You probably thought that Target already had it all. Well, just wait until September, because the store's selection of tasty pumpkin spice treats is seriously going to be off the hook this fall. As of Sept. 2, Target will be stocked with pumpkin spice yogurts, munchies, drinks, and even baking mixes, according to release from Target. The bottom line is that there's no way you'll be lacking in the pumpkin spice department this fall, as long as you make your way to Target's food aisles. My pantry is cleared, my wallet is (sort of) prepared, and my stomach is ready to rumble. Let the games begin.

1 Simply Balanced Pumpkin Pie Low-Fat Greek Yogurt Target There's nothing better than pumpkin spice greek yogurt. The tangy flavor of the Greek yogurt combines seamlessly with the sweet-and-savory taste of pumpkin spice, and one container will only cost you $0.79. It's the fall bite you'll want for breakfast, a snack, and even dessert. Trust me on this: Target's Simply Balanced Pumpkin Pie Low-Fat Greek Yogurt is where it's at.

2 Archer Farms Pumpkin Spice Caramel Corn Target To pair with all your spooky movie marathons this season is Archer Farms' Pumpkin Spice Caramel Corn. At only $2.99 per bag, this classic movie treat going to be the sweet-and-salty treat you crave all season long. With sugary caramel corn and savory pumpkin seeds, I am already way too excited to chow down on this stuff.

3 Archer Farms Pumpkin Spice Pretzels Target First, there were chocolate-covered pretzels. Then, there were the white chocolate-covered pretzels. Now, Archer Farms has blessed us pumpkin spice lovers with Pumpkin Spice Flavored Pretzels. At only $2.99 a bag, they combine the tastiest fall flavors without breaking the bank. These bite-sized fall treats will definitely be my seasonal afternoon pick-me-up.

4 Archer Farms Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix Target I live for baking on a crisp, fall day. Seriously, if you love baking like I do, you know it's the best feeling ever. It's about to get even better with this new-for-2018 fall offering from Target. Archer Farms Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix is only $2.79 per box, and it's so simple to make. Thanks to the pre-measured mix, there's very little measuring involved for you. The end result is also straight-up delicious, and your pumpkin bread will be the perfect addition to any fall day.

5 Market Pantry Pumpkin Spice Egg Nog Target Are you throwing a Halloween party? Maybe you're hosting Thanksgiving? Or even a Friendsgiving? Whatever the occasion might be, Target will be selling its brand-new Market Pantry Pumpkin Spice Egg Nog this October in $2.59 cartons. The limited-time sip looks like it features pumpkin and cinnamon flavors, so egg nog is totally getting an upgrade this fall. I can guarantee it's going to be the base of all my signature cocktails, so get ready to party like it's Halloween all autumn long.