In my mind, the Super Bowl is the event for being a couch potato. It's the one day a year where the expectation is that you watch TV and eat buckets of greasy snack foods. Needless to say, there's not a lot to dislike about it. However, if you're really watching to cheer your teams on to victory, some NFL loungewear is a 2021 Super Bowl must. No matter if you're supporting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Kansas City Chiefs, you can still get your hands on plenty of Super Bowl-ready, cozy options for game day and beyond.

The 55th annual Super Bowl will be airing on CBS starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 7 and will undoubtedly be action packed. Six-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady will be up against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who in 2020 became the youngest quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl. Even if you're not a fan of either team, this is a face-off you don't want to miss.

There are tons of different ways you can show your team pride without getting all dressed up. You could go all-out with a graphic sweatsuit or be a bit more relaxed in a hoodie of their colors. However you want to show your support, one of these NFL loungewear pieces below will be perfect for your Super Bowl 2021 viewing.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Show Some Love To Your QB

While every player is integral to a team's success, quarterbacks are the centers of their teams. Neither the Bucs nor the Chiefs could be at the Super Bowl without Brady's or Mahomes' skills. Show a little love to your favorite player, then, with a personalized hoodie.

Kick It In Loungewear Perfection: Leggings

Leggings are my lazy day go-tos. The soft, stretchy material is ideal for hours on the couch, and SoulSpectrumStore's Buccaneers Legging ($46, Etsy) and RusticStateTees Red Chief Leggings ($50, Etsy) are ideal for game day and every day after. The patterns are graphic, giving you a break from all the black comfy pants you own, but they aren't so overwhelming that you can't match anything with them.

Stick With Everybody's Favorite: A Sweatsuit

If you're going to relax, you may as well do it in classic athlete style: wearing a full, matching sweatsuit. Beyond being entirely wrapped in your team's logo, a sweatsuit also ensures you're as snug as a bug in a rug from your head to your ankles.

Throw It Back With A Vintage Hoodie

The love you have for your team can go back generations, so there's no better way to celebrate both your and your team's histories than with a vintage hoodie. I really enjoy the simple yet readable styles of Sportsacholics' Bucs Retro Sleeveless Hoodie ($39, Poshmark) and Diana T-shirt's Kansas City Hoodie ($46, Diana T-shirt).

Sweatpants Are, Obviously, A Must

Sweatpants are one of the pillars holding up loungewear as a whole. They're like the unofficial look that screams, "No, I will not leaving my home today," and that's what Super Bowl Sunday is all about.

Keep It Cool With A Tie-Dye T-shirt

With all the jumping and cheering that you'll hopefully be doing on Super Bowl Sunday, you might want to wear something a little lighter. You don't need me to tell you a tie-dye t-shirt will make you look infinitely cooler. The swirly pattern will stand out amidst all the red and gray, and you'll definitely want to wear your new shirt over and over again, no matter which team wins.